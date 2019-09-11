Casting Announced For FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION

The cast has been announced for the return of Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway, one of NYC's best-loved and highly anticipated productions, which happily returns to New York after a five-year absence.

Featured in the cast are Immanuel Houston (debut) Aline Mayagoitia (starring regional roles in Evita, Kinky Boots, In The Heights) Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf, Friends, The Musical), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky, A Christmas Story, Jersey Boys) and Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story, The Pill), join Fred Barton on Piano.

Feeling "completely inspired" by the latest crop of Broadway musicals, Alessandrini will lampoon The Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this edition, which he is directing. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) is the choreographer.

The musical is produced by John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash and David Zippel and Gerard Alessandrini, in association with Tzili Charney. www.forbiddenbroadway.com.

Alessandrini has been feverishly completing up-to-the- moment spoofs include Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, this season's Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof,, Dear Evan Hansen, What the Constitution Means to Me, and the new generation of Broadway stars including Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivio, Alex Brightman and exciting turns by Bette Midler, Andre De Shields, Bernadette Peters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and several surprises.

Forbidden Broadway has been a theatrical institution since 1982, when Gerard Alessandrini created the first edition that lampooned the Broadway shows and stars of the day who often stop by to laugh at themselves alongside the public. Forbidden Broadway has garnered international acclaim and awards that include 7 Drama Desks Awards, an Obie, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards and a Special Tony Award along the way.

Forbidden Broadway: THE NEXT GENERATION will run September 18th through November 30th at the Triad Theatre (158 West 72nd Street). The official opening is set for Wednesday, October 16th.

Tickets to Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation are $65, with premium seating at $90. There is a two-drink minimum at the Triad Theatre. For schedule of performances and to purchase tickets to Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation visit www.forbiddenbroadway.com or call (212) 279-4200.





