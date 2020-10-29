Cast and Creators of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and THE WEST WING to Phone Bank With Broadway for Biden

Aaron Sorkin, Barlett Sher, and cast members from To Kill A Mockingbird and The West Wing join Biden phone banking efforts this Monday.

Oscar-winning writer Aaron Sorkin and Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher, along with cast members from the beloved television series "The West Wing" and the Broadway company of Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird (directed by Sher), will host Broadway for Biden's election eve phone banking event on Monday, November 2 from 7:00-9:00pm EST.

From "The West Wing," actors William Duffy, Melissa Fitzgerald, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, Mary McCormack, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford, along with Eli Attie (writer/producer), Andrew Bernstein (director), Debora Cahn (writer/producer), and Josh Singer (writer) will appear. And the Broadway company of To Kill A Mockingbird will be represented by Baize Buzan, Rosalyn Coleman, Chris Dunbar (ASM), Manoel Felciano, Gene Gillete, Gideon Glick, Nina Grollman, Christine Hutcheson (Assistant Hair Supervisor), LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Steven Lee Johnson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sari Ketter (Associate Director), Ted Koch, Mariah Lee, Matthew Matulewicz (ASM), Aubie Merrylees, Doron JéPaul Mitchell, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Will Pullen, Nick Robinson, Liv Rooth, Kyle Scatliffe, Luke Smith, David Stollings (Production Sound Engineer), Shona Tucker, Frederick Weller, Rebecca Watson, Erin Wilhelmi, and Danny Wolohan.

To sign up for the event, click here: https://www.mobilize.us/demcastusa/event/343462/.

A cornerstone of Broadway for Biden's ambitious slate of grassroots initiatives aimed at educating and activating the theater community and its fans, the organization has hosted 14 phone banking events since July 27 (the November 2 event will be the 15th and final event), making nearly 23,000 calls and reaching more than 3,500 voters in crucial swing states. Over 1,000 volunteers have participated.

Other notable guest hosts have included Shoshana Bean, Steven Boyer, Alex Brightman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Josh Gad, Tony Goldwyn, Erika Henningsen, Nikki M. James, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Matthew López, Rob McClure, Javier Muñoz, Ashley Park, Zachary Quinto, Theresa Rebeck, Jelani Remy, Cody Renard Richard, Conrad Ricamora, Heidi Schreck, Marc Shaiman, Lois Smith, Elizabeth Stanley, Ali Stroker, Paula Vogel, Adrienne Warren, Schele Williams, and David Yazbek. In addition, Broadway for Biden's Uni for Biden initiative has hosted phone banking events pairing Broadway alumni with current students at Carnegie Mellon University, University of Michigan, Northwestern University, and Penn State.

Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers and theater lovers around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a robust online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting one-of-a-kind events, disseminating information, and amplifying the stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse community to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Broadway for Biden's top priority is electing the Biden-Harris ticket this November, and it takes inspiration from the campaign's motto, "Build back better," in every action. Since its first event held this summer, the organization has united a team comprised of more than 50 volunteers from all facets of the theater industry, working collaboratively in a collective vision for a better future for Broadway and America.

Broadway for Biden was founded by Halle Morse and co-founders Jeff Metzler and Dimitri Moise. The Broadway for Biden leadership team is comprised of Julie Boardman, Matt DiCarlo, Nolan Doran, Halle Morse, and Flora Stamatiades.

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit BroadwayforBiden.com.

