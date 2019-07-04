Cast and Creative Team Announced For SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER at John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER. Performances begin on Thursday, July 11 and run through Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Based on the 1977 blockbuster film, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER whisks you back to the 1970s, where open shirts, bell-bottoms, and disco were all the rage. Featuring music by The Bee Gees, this musical adaptation of the classic film is the story of a talented, streetwise kid from Brooklyn who attempts to escape his dead-end life through dancing. Packed with disco classics including "Stayin' Alive," "You Should Be Dancing," "How Deep Is Your Love," and many more, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER sizzles with explosive energy and sensational dancing.

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is Produced & Directed by RICHARD DOLCE, the Engeman Theater's Producing Artistic Director (Engeman Theater: God of Carnage, Miracle on 34th Street, Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike, A Christmas Story, Deathtrap, Other Desert Cities).

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER is Choreographed by Breton Tyner-Bryan (TV: "Divorce" HBO, "Heading East" starring BD Wong, "Vinegar Tom," Peter Pan Dreamland Stages, "The Knick" HBO, "Manhattan Love Story" ABC).

The Musical Director is CHRIS RAYIS (Broadway: Frozen; National Tour: Hamilton, Elf, Man of La Mancha; Film: "The Last 5 Years;" Off-Broadway: Far From Heaven, Cruel Intentions).

The Associate Choreographer is EMILY ULRICH.

The Creative Team includes: Michael Bottari & Ronald Case (Scenic & Costume Design), AMANDA LEE (Costume Coordinator), Kurt Alger (Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), ETHAN CARLETON (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), GAYLE SEAY, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager) and RACHEL HEIDE (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER features Michael Notardonato as Tony Manero, Missy Dowse as Stephanie Mangano and Andrea Dotto as Annette.

The cast also features: CHRISTOPHER ROBERT HANFORD (Joey), Colin E. Liander (Monty), Gabriella Mancuso (Candy), STEVEN DEAN MOORE (Double J) Casey Shane (Gus) and Matthew Boyd SNYDER (Bobby C).

The cast includes: Kelsey Andres, Ashley Brooke, Audrey Federici, James LaRosa, NICK MONALDO, LANE NORTHCUTT, Melissa Perry, ABBY PREM, YAEL REICH, SHELDON STEELE, DANIELLA TAMASI and EDUARDO URIBE.

Press Opening is Saturday, July 13thth at 8:00pm

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $80 on Saturday evenings, $75 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality, theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated Theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com





