Cast Set For New Musical CEILIDH Directed By OH, MARY!'s Sam Pinkleton

Producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams, Mindy Rich), Barbara Whitman and Alan Cumming are thrilled to announce full casting for the new musical Ceilidh [KAY-lee], based on one of Scotland’s oldest and most beloved customs. The all-new production will make its North American premiere in Baltimore, MD this fall at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center’s M&T Bank Exchange, running Sept. 6 – Oct. 12, 2025.

The cast includes Courtney Bassett (Great Comet) as Euna, Paul L. Coffey (Pericles) as Dave/Lord Buchanan, David Corlew (Murder for Two) as ensemble, George Drennan (Border Warfare) as Older Leo, writer Scott Gilmour as Ramsay, Annie Grace (MacBeth West End) as Older Euna, Rori Hawthorn (Red Election, Game of Thrones) as Rowan, Brandon Jackson as ensemble, Laura Lovemore (The Kelton Hill Fair) as Yvonne, Tony-nominated Euan Morton (Hamilton, Taboo) as Leo, Anne L. Nathan (Funny Girl, Once) as Granny/Moira, David Rowen (Swept Away) as Lucas, Parker Bailey Steven as ensemble, Claire-Francis Sullivan (Impossible Green) as ensemble, and Charlie West (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart) as Fiddles.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ceilidhmusical.com, or the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center box office. For groups of 10 or more, call 1-888-451-5986 or email groups@BaltimoreHippodrome.com.

Ceilidh combines dynamic storytelling with communal dances, all led by a rich, raucous score and a powerful, heartfelt book by Scottish writers Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie (Hi My Name Is Ben, The Snow Goose). The show is helmed by acclaimed Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!; The Great Comet of 1812), who serves as both director and choreographer. The production also features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Rachel Hauck (Hadestown; Good Night, Oscar), costume design by Sarah Laux (The Band’s Visit), lighting design by Tony Award-nominee Isabella Byrd (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, An Enemy of the People), sound design by Danny Erdberg and Ursula Kwong-Brown (Sunday in the Park with George at Pasadena Playhouse), and music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice).

All are welcome to join the celebration at Ceilidh, the exhilarating theatrical experience that is like nothing you’ve ever seen before! As the story unfolds around you, you’ll be swept into a whirlwind of lively Scottish dances, where every step tells a tale and honors a tradition passed down through generations of “callers.” At its heart, Ceilidh is a musical about family, legacy, the enduring power of stories, and having a good time. It will leave you with a lasting feeling of joy long after the last dance ends.

“Ceilidh is about bringing people together you might not usually expect to see together, and having as much fun as possible in the process,” said director and choreographer Sam Pinkleton. “The group of big-hearted, brilliant actors and musicians we have assembled – from Broadway, Baltimore, and Scotland – is a collision of talents and cultures that could only happen in Ceilidh. I absolutely cannot wait.”

Ceilidh had its first developmental workshop in Glasgow, Scotland, in August 2024 at the renowned Cottiers. The original Glasgow cast album will be available soon on Ghostlight Records.

Tickets for general admission seating in the mezzanine loge level are $89.50 and general admission seating on the floor is $101.50. A special VIP, general admission premium section on the floor can be purchased for $146 and includes your ticket, early access to the VIP lounge and premium section seating, as well a free drink and an exclusive collector’s item.