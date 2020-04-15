Cast Recording of Signature Theatre's CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND to Be Released May 8

Signature Theatre today announced that the cast recording of its production of production of Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, featuring songs by Dengue Fever, will be released on May 8 by Yellow Sound Label. The album will be produced by Michael Croiter and Matthias Winter. It will be available on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, and wherever music is sold. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.yellowsoundlabel.com.

Take a look behind the scenes at the recording session below!

Signature Theatre's Artistic Director Paige Evans said, "We are thrilled to be able to share something joyful at this moment. The messages in Signature resident playwright's award-winning Cambodian Rock Band around resilience and perseverance is so resonate today Lauren's unique play will now live on not only through the script, but also through these exciting songs - which had audiences literally dancing by the end of the show."

Signature Theatre's Executive Director Harold Wolpert added, "Recording Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band will expose the play and the music it celebrates to audiences beyond our theatre. To be able to share this with everyone outside of those who saw the show at the Pershing Square Signature Center is just another way that we are able to deliver on our core value of access, which is more important now than ever."

The Signature Theatre production of Cambodian Rock Band began performances February 4, opened on February 24, and was scheduled to run through March 22 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues) before canceling performances on March 12.

The cast of Cambodian Rock Band includes Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom/Journalist, Jane Lui as Pou/S21 Guard, Joe Ngo as Chum, Courtney Reed as Neary/Sothea and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng/Cadre.

The creative team for Cambodian Rock Band includes Takeshi Kata (Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), David Weiner (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), Luke Norby (Projection Design), Matt MacNelly (Music Supervision) and Unkle Dave's Fight-House (Fight Director). The Production Stage Manager is Charles M. Turner III and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. Directed by Chay Yew, the New York premiere of this intimate rock epic about family secrets is set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history. It launches Steinberg Award-winning playwright Lauren Yee's Residency 5.





