Casa de Collins Will Host Comedy Special Taping with Chris Lamberth at NYC's Caveat Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casa de Collins, the production company behind the critically acclaimed show "Drunk Black History" and Rotten Tomatoes accredited podcast "Medium Popcorn", has announced the upcoming taping of comedian Chris Lamberth's stand-up comedy special. The recording will take place on Friday, June 27, 2025, with two shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM at renowned Caveat, located at 21-A Clinton Street in New York City's Lower East Side.

Chris Lamberth, a Maryland native now based in the New York City area, brings his unique blend of observational humor, pop culture commentary, and personal storytelling to this special recording. The comedian has shared the stage with comedy legends including Bill Burr, D.L. Hughley, Craig Robinson, Marc Maron and Maria Bamford, establishing himself as a compelling voice in the contemporary comedy landscape.

Lamberth is a regular at the revered Comedy Cellar and has performed at acclaimed comedy festivals including The New York Comedy Festival and the SF Sketchfest, demonstrating his appeal to both audiences and industry professionals. His television and film credits showcase his versatility as a performer, with appearances in popular series such as Harlem, High Maintenance, Mindhunter, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Orange Is The New Black, as well as the Oscar-nominated film Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The special taping titled, "An Evening with Chris Lamberth" will feature hilarious stories and pop culture references that have become Lamberth's trademark, delivered with the sharp wit and relatable observations that have made him a favorite among comedy fans and industry professionals alike. The evening will also include a special appearance by Shalewa Sharpe (Vulture), adding an extra layer of excitement to this already highly anticipated event.