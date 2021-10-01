Carolines on Broadway Announces October Schedule Of Events Featuring J.B. Smoove, Tom McGovern & More

Carolines on Broadway has announced its talented line-up for the month of October, with headliners David A. Arnold, from his Netflix stand-up special "Fat Ballerina," October 1 and 2; Bassem Youssef, "The Jon Stewart of the Arab World," star of the documentary film Tickling Giants, October 7 - 9; J.B. Smoove, from HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm," October 14 - 17; Tom McGovern, from ABC's American Idol, October 22; Robyn Schall, from her comedy album "Guilty Pleasure," October 23; Joe Gorga, from Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey, on October 27; and Rob Stapleton, from the NY Kings Comedy Tour, October 29 and 30.



Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in October include Dan Altano and Frank Favia performing as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series on October 6; The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York City's best and brightest comedians, on October 8,13, 20 and 31; Tik Tok star Nicky Smigs on October 21; We Met at Acme: Sunday Brunch Show, hosted by Lindsey Metselaar, on October 24; and Laura High and Friends on October 24.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100.

For a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.