Carolines On Broadway February Lineup Announced

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of February, highlighted by headliners Amanda Seales, author and host and author of "Small Doses," February 1; Mo Amer, from his Netflix special "The Vagabond," February 6 - 8; Michael Che, co-anchor of Weekend Update on NBC's Saturday Night Live, Valentine's Day and Presidents Day Weekend, February 14 - 16; Pete Lee, as seen on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, February 20 - 22; and Sugar Sammy, from his HBO Canada stand-up special, "Sugar Sammy in Concert: Direct from Montreal," February 27 - 29.

Themed shows taking place in February are The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York City's funniest comedians, on February 2, 6, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 23 and 27; Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on February 3, 10, 17 and 24; and the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Tommy O'Regan on February 4 and Rallo Boykins on February 18.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature Andrew Ginsburg, author of "Pumping Irony: How to Build Muscle, Lose Weight, and have the Last Laugh," on February 5; No Such Thing As Love live podcast, hosted by Claire Burns and Jessie Jolles, on February 11; Sheba Mason, from her comedy album "Not Just a Whore," on February 12, Zarna Garg's "My American Dream," on February 19; and Rafi Bastos, from his Netflix special "Ultimatum," on February 26.

Carolines on Broadway also presents the 12th annual Stand Ups Give BAC, a benefit for the Brooklyn Autism Center, on February 25 at 6:00 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Brooklyn Autism Center website.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You