Carolee Carmello Will Lead National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello will play Kimberly in the National Tour of the musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO.

Carolee Carmello is a three-time Tony Award nominee and has appeared in 16 Broadway musicals, including Mamma Mia!, Kiss Me, Kate, The Addams Family, for which she received a Drama Desk nomination and Outer Critics Circle nomination, Parade, for which she received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award, Lestat, for which she received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination), Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, City of Angels, Falsettos, Scandalous, for which she received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Urinetown, Sister Act, two revivals of 1776, and most recently Bad Cinderella. Off-Broadway, Carolee has starred in John & Jen, Das Barbecü, I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Hello Again, for which she received an Obie Award, A Class Act, The Vagina Monologues, Elegies and the critically-acclaimed, immersive Sweeney Todd. Her screen credits include “Dopesick,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Madam Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” “Evil,” “The Good Fight,” “The Deuce,” “Smash,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Remember W.E.N.N.” and “Frasier.” Ms. Carmello has toured with Les Misérables, Big River, Falsettos and Hello, Dolly! and her concert appearances have taken her across America and Europe, including engagements at Lincoln Center, Town Hall and Carnegie Hall.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this musical, Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

As previously announced, KIMBERLY AKIMBO will launch a National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on September 22. The 80-week tour will play more than 60 cities across North America. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, KIMBERLY AKIMBO is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Director is Leigh Delano. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

The National Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing on Broadway, KIMBERLY AKIMBO played 32 previews and 612 performances on Broadway.