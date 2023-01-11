Carole Cook, Original Star Of 42ND STREET, Dead At 98

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Carole Cook, a legendary and critically acclaimed veteran of stage, television and film, has passed at the age of 98, just three days shy of her 99th birthday.

Born "Mildred Cook," she was a Graduate of Baylor University, and while there studied under the renowned Paul Baker. A native of Abilene, Texas, Carole got her stellar start in Hollywood when the legendary Lucille Ball requested her comedic talents for the "Desilu Review." Upon Mildred's arrival in Los Angeles from New York, Lucy suggested a name change, and mentioned "Carole," in honor of her friend, the late movie star, Carole Lombard, because, according to Lucy, "like her, you have the same healthy disrespect for all things in general." And so, Carole Cook was born.

As Carole's mentor, Lucille Ball frequently cast her in guest roles in her subsequent series "The Lucy Show," and "Here's Lucy." The two remained life-long friends, with Lucy even appearing as Carole's matron-of-honor at her 1964 wedding to Tom Troupe.

Carole created the role of "Maggie Jones" in the New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo companies of the Tony Award winning musical 42ND STREET, and originated the role of "Blanche Daly" in the Broadway hit, ROMANTIC COMEDY. She guest starred in the New York City Center production of 70 GIRLS 70, and played the irascible "Quiser" in the highly successful National tour of STEEL MAGNOLIAS, for which she received a Helen Hayes Theatre Award nomination. She toured in the National Company of FATHER'S DAY, receiving a Los Angeles Drama Critic's Circle Award, and also starred in the Australian production of the same.

Other musical credits include runs in CALL ME MADAM, PAL JOEY, THE THREEPENNY OPERA, THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, KISMET, DEAR WORLD, THE MOST HAPPY FELLA, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, FOLLIES and ANNIE GET YOUR GUN.

Carole won Best Actress Awards for THE SUPPORTING CAST, and PATIO/PORCH. As Queen Eleanor in THE LION IN WINTER, she co-starred with her husband, Tom Troupe, in the Los Angeles and Dallas productions. They again appeared together in THE GIN GAME. Carole was the second actress in the world to take on the lead role in HELLO DOLLY, playing the part for two years in Australia and New Zealand. She also had the distinction of being the only actress to play the title role in major productions of the play, AUNTIE MAME and the musical, MAME.

Carole's feature films include: THE INCREDIBLE MR. LIMPET, PALM SPRINGS WEEKEND, AMERICAN GIGOLO, THE GAUNTLET, SIXTEEN CANDLES, GRANDVIEW, U.S.A., SUMMER LOVERS, while also providing the voice of "Pearl" in the animated Disney film, HOME ON THE RANGE. She most recently appeared in the comedy film, A VERY SORDID WEDDING.

Carole guest starred on numerous major television series, most recently GREY'S ANATOMY.

Carole and her husband, Tom, received the prestigious 2002 THEATRE OVATION AWARD for Career Achievement, the first husband and wife ever to be so honored. In 2018, she appeared in a sold-out engagement at FEINSTEINS/54 BELOW in her highly acclaimed one woman show, an intimate musical evening of career anecdotes and reminisces. In 1995 she received Baylor's "Distinguished Alumni Award." In 2019, she was honored with her own plaque on the "Palm Springs Walk of Stars."

Carole had been a long-time featured performer in the annual Los Angeles S.T.A.G.E. benefit, and San Francisco's Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation's HELP IS ON THE WAY, for which she received the 2019 "Lifetime Achievement Award."

Most recently, Carole was a recipient of the Texas Cultural Trust 2023 Texas Medal of the Arts award for "Lifetime Achievement in Theater."

In addition to her numerous theatrical roles and other accomplishments, Carole Cook proudly and tirelessly lent her voice and talent in the fight against HIV and AIDS for over thirty-five years.

Carole is survived by her husband, Tom Troupe, Christopher Troupe (stepson) and wife Becky, Regina Cocanougher (sister), assorted nieces and nephews.

Services have not yet been announced, but the family has requested that in leu of flowers, donation be made to The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/.