Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Carole Cook, Original Star Of 42ND STREET, Dead At 98

Carole Cook, Original Star Of 42ND STREET, Dead At 98

Carole created the role of "Maggie Jones" in the New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo companies of the Tony Award winning- musical, 42nd Street.

Jan. 11, 2023  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Carole Cook, a legendary and critically acclaimed veteran of stage, television and film, has passed at the age of 98, just three days shy of her 99th birthday.

Born "Mildred Cook," she was a Graduate of Baylor University, and while there studied under the renowned Paul Baker. A native of Abilene, Texas, Carole got her stellar start in Hollywood when the legendary Lucille Ball requested her comedic talents for the "Desilu Review." Upon Mildred's arrival in Los Angeles from New York, Lucy suggested a name change, and mentioned "Carole," in honor of her friend, the late movie star, Carole Lombard, because, according to Lucy, "like her, you have the same healthy disrespect for all things in general." And so, Carole Cook was born.

As Carole's mentor, Lucille Ball frequently cast her in guest roles in her subsequent series "The Lucy Show," and "Here's Lucy." The two remained life-long friends, with Lucy even appearing as Carole's matron-of-honor at her 1964 wedding to Tom Troupe.

Carole created the role of "Maggie Jones" in the New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo companies of the Tony Award winning musical 42ND STREET, and originated the role of "Blanche Daly" in the Broadway hit, ROMANTIC COMEDY. She guest starred in the New York City Center production of 70 GIRLS 70, and played the irascible "Quiser" in the highly successful National tour of STEEL MAGNOLIAS, for which she received a Helen Hayes Theatre Award nomination. She toured in the National Company of FATHER'S DAY, receiving a Los Angeles Drama Critic's Circle Award, and also starred in the Australian production of the same.

Other musical credits include runs in CALL ME MADAM, PAL JOEY, THE THREEPENNY OPERA, THE BOYS FROM SYRACUSE, KISMET, DEAR WORLD, THE MOST HAPPY FELLA, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, FOLLIES and ANNIE GET YOUR GUN.

Carole won Best Actress Awards for THE SUPPORTING CAST, and PATIO/PORCH. As Queen Eleanor in THE LION IN WINTER, she co-starred with her husband, Tom Troupe, in the Los Angeles and Dallas productions. They again appeared together in THE GIN GAME. Carole was the second actress in the world to take on the lead role in HELLO DOLLY, playing the part for two years in Australia and New Zealand. She also had the distinction of being the only actress to play the title role in major productions of the play, AUNTIE MAME and the musical, MAME.

Carole's feature films include: THE INCREDIBLE MR. LIMPET, PALM SPRINGS WEEKEND, AMERICAN GIGOLO, THE GAUNTLET, SIXTEEN CANDLES, GRANDVIEW, U.S.A., SUMMER LOVERS, while also providing the voice of "Pearl" in the animated Disney film, HOME ON THE RANGE. She most recently appeared in the comedy film, A VERY SORDID WEDDING.

Carole guest starred on numerous major television series, most recently GREY'S ANATOMY.

Carole and her husband, Tom, received the prestigious 2002 THEATRE OVATION AWARD for Career Achievement, the first husband and wife ever to be so honored. In 2018, she appeared in a sold-out engagement at FEINSTEINS/54 BELOW in her highly acclaimed one woman show, an intimate musical evening of career anecdotes and reminisces. In 1995 she received Baylor's "Distinguished Alumni Award." In 2019, she was honored with her own plaque on the "Palm Springs Walk of Stars."

Carole had been a long-time featured performer in the annual Los Angeles S.T.A.G.E. benefit, and San Francisco's Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation's HELP IS ON THE WAY, for which she received the 2019 "Lifetime Achievement Award."

Most recently, Carole was a recipient of the Texas Cultural Trust 2023 Texas Medal of the Arts award for "Lifetime Achievement in Theater."

In addition to her numerous theatrical roles and other accomplishments, Carole Cook proudly and tirelessly lent her voice and talent in the fight against HIV and AIDS for over thirty-five years.

Carole is survived by her husband, Tom Troupe, Christopher Troupe (stepson) and wife Becky, Regina Cocanougher (sister), assorted nieces and nephews.

Services have not yet been announced, but the family has requested that in leu of flowers, donation be made to The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) at https://entertainmentcommunity.org/.



Related Stories
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93 Photo
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93
Si Litvinoff, the visionary producer whose foresight in cinema art led to perennial classics such as Stanley Kubrick's “A Clockwork Orange,” Nicolas Roeg's “Walkabout”, 'The Man Who Fell to Earth,' starring David Bowie, and more passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. He was 93.    
Broadway Actor Michael John McGann Passes Away at 70 Photo
Broadway Actor Michael John McGann Passes Away at 70
Broadway actor Michael John McGann has passed away at age 70. McGann's most recent acting credit was The Resident Acting Company's Sonnets For An Old Century. Read more about McGann's life and career.
Broadway Stalwart Richard Korthaze Passes Away at 94 Photo
Broadway Stalwart Richard Korthaze Passes Away at 94
Broadway stalwart Richard Korthaze passed away on January 2, 2023 in Connecticut where he was moved to be closer to his relatives.
Stage and Screen Actor Stephen Greif Dies at Age 78 Photo
Stage and Screen Actor Stephen Greif Dies at Age 78
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Stephen Greif has died at age 78. His screen and stage career included appearances with the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, among others.

More Hot Stories For You


THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Begins Performances Off-Broadway Next MonthTHE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Begins Performances Off-Broadway Next Month
January 11, 2023

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will begin performances off-Broadway on February 10, 2023. Opening night will be February 27, 2023. Performances will take place at the DR2 Theatre, 101 East 15th Street in Union Square.
Gisela Adisa, Nancy Anderson, Joanna Glushak, Liz Mikel & More to Star in 1776 National TourGisela Adisa, Nancy Anderson, Joanna Glushak, Liz Mikel & More to Star in 1776 National Tour
January 11, 2023

The National Tour cast has been announced for American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of 1776. See who is starring in the production, tour dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Wake Up With BWW 1/11: PARADE to Transfer to Broadway, FUNNY GIRL National Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/11: PARADE to Transfer to Broadway, FUNNY GIRL National Tour, and More!
January 11, 2023

Top stories include Parade transferring to Broadway next month, plus Funny Girl will launch a national tour, and more!
Video: BEETLEJUICE Takes its Final Bow on BroadwayVideo: BEETLEJUICE Takes its Final Bow on Broadway
January 10, 2023

The beloved musical adaptation of BEETLEJUICE ended its Broadway run this weekend after 679 performances on Broadway. See video from the show's final performance featuring a sell-out crowd of devoted fans, an appearance from the show's Tony-winning director Alex Timbers, and a very grateful cast.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/8/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/8/23
January 10, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/8/2023.
share