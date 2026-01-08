Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute Continues Education and Social Impact Programs in 2026

Carnegie Hall has announced that its Weill Music Institute (WMI) will continue a wide-ranging slate of education and social impact programs throughout 2026, serving participants of all ages in New York City, across the United States, and internationally.

Each season, WMI reaches hundreds of thousands of people through more than 15 low-cost or free programs designed for schoolchildren, families, educators, emerging musicians, justice-involved individuals, and community partners. The initiatives connect participants with live musical experiences and collaborations with leading artists from across genres.

“When we think about building programming within WMI, we look at our mission,” said Sarah Johnson, Chief Education Officer and Director of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute. “How can music play a meaningful role in people’s lives? Where can it be the most supportive and help us to connect more deeply? We see this firsthand through the bonds it builds in families in our early childhood programs, the nurturing effects of our Well-Being Concerts, the life-changing peer relationships developed through The B-Side and our national youth ensembles; the list goes on. We are proud to elevate this work and offer distinctive opportunities for our participants and partners in New York City and around the world.”

Among the early 2026 highlights are Well-Being Concerts featuring Somi and Esperanza Spalding, which combine performance with mindfulness practices; the return of SongStudio, Carnegie Hall’s vocal workshop and recital program curated this season by Anthony Roth Costanzo; and Musical Explorers concerts for New York City schoolchildren and families.

The Well-Being Concerts series continues through the spring, offering hour-long programs that integrate music, reflection, and wellness. In addition to Somi and spalding, the series will include a concert curated by oboist James Austin Smith, and a newly announced performance by vocal ensemble Khorikos presented in collaboration with the Guggenheim Museum.

SongStudio will return for its eighth year as an intensive workshop bringing together emerging vocalists and collaborative pianists from around the world. Public master classes will be led by Costanzo, soprano Lisette Oropesa, tenor Lawrence Brownlee, and pianist Bryan Wagorn. The program will culminate in a recital in Zankel Hall directed by visual artist Doug Fitch, featuring repertoire spanning classical, contemporary, and popular music.

Musical Explorers will continue its national expansion through partnerships with school districts across the country, alongside in-person concerts at Carnegie Hall. Thousands of students will attend school concerts, with public family performances also scheduled. The program supports classroom learning through free digital resources and live engagement with professional musicians.

Additional 2026 initiatives include the return of The B-Side, a career exploration program for young people interested in the music industry; free early childhood events such as huddle for babies and toddlers; and Family Day programming offering interactive activities for children and caregivers.

Ticket and Program Information

Many Weill Music Institute programs are offered free or at low cost. Additional details and program information are available at carnegiehall.org/education.