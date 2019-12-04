Carnegie Hall Presents The International Contemporary Ensemble In All-Jörg Widmann Program



Carnegie Hall Presents the International Contemporary Ensemble and

Clarinetist and Composer Jörg Widmann in All-Widmann Program, January 28

"One of the most accomplished and adventurous groups in new music." - The New York Times

New York, NY (December 4, 2019) - Carnegie Hall presents "America's foremost new-music group" (Alex Ross), the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), and this season's Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair, Jörg Widmann, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:30pm in Zankel Hall.

The all-Widmann program, part of Carnegie Hall's Fast Forward series, features the composer as virtuosic clarinet soloist and chamber music collaborator in his Liebeslied for Eight Instruments; Air for Solo Horn; Etude No. 2 for Solo Violin; Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano; and Three Shadow Dances for Solo Clarinet; and Freie Stücke (Free Pieces).

International Contemporary Ensemble co-artistic director and percussionist Ross Karre says, "Widmann's practice is a perfect complement to the spirit of the International Contemporary Ensemble's collaborative history with composer-performers. A concert celebrating his compositions, his incredible clarinet virtuosity, and his conducting is a very special occasion. Though monographic in nature, the audience will experience an eclectic musical spectrum of sound-colors, instrumentations, and musical invention."

Program Information



International Contemporary Ensemble and Jörg Widmann

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:30pm

Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall | 881 7th Avenue | New York, NY

Performers:



International Contemporary Ensemble

Jörg Widmann, Conductor and Clarinet

Program:



All-Jörg Widmann Program

Liebeslied for Eight Instruments

Air for Solo Horn

David Byrd-Marrow, horn soloist

Etude No. 2 for Solo Violin

Josh Modney, violin soloist

Quintet for Oboe, Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, and Piano

Three Shadow Dances for Solo Clarinet

Jörg Widmann, clarinet soloist

Freie Stücke (Free Pieces)

About Jörg Widmann - Carnegie Hall 2019-2020 Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair



There is visceral power, high energy, droll wit, hyper-emotive Romanticism, and sheer daring in Jörg Widmann's music. These qualities have won him numerous high-profile commissions from and countless performances by soloists, chamber ensembles, and major orchestras around the world. A much sought-after virtuoso clarinetist and dynamic conductor, he has performed his own works-as well as works by other composers-with Daniel Barenboim, Mitsuko Uchida, the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, and a host of other great artists.

Jörg Widmann is also holder of the 2019-2020 Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair at Carnegie Hall. During his residency, all facets of this musical chameleon will be showcased. His powerful orchestral works are featured in concerts by The Cleveland Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, and The MET Orchestra. Widmann displays his formidable skills as a clarinetist, playing his own music as well as works by Schumann and Mozart in a trio with violist Tabea Zimmermann and pianist Dénes Várjon. He does double duty with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, conducting his own music and playing the clarinet, and with the International Contemporary Ensemble in a program devoted to his works.



The International Contemporary Ensemble is an artist collective that is transforming the way music is created and experienced. As performer, curator, and educator, the Ensemble explores how new music intersects with communities across the world. The Ensemble's 35 members are featured as soloists, chamber musicians, commissioners, and collaborators with the foremost musical artists of our time. Works by emerging composers have anchored the Ensemble's programming since its founding in 2001, and the group's recordings and digital platforms highlight the many voices that weave music's present.

A recipient of the American Music Center's Trailblazer Award and the Chamber Music America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming, the International Contemporary Ensemble was also named the 2014 Musical America Ensemble of the Year. The group currently serves as artists-in-residence at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' Mostly Mozart Festival, and previously led a five-year residency at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. The International Contemporary Ensemble was featured at the Ojai Music Festival from 2015 to 2017, and at recent festivals abroad such as gmem-CNCM-marseille and Vértice at Cultura UNAM, Mexico City. Other performance stages have included the Park Avenue Armory, The Stone, ice floes at Greenland's Diskotek Sessions, and boats on the Amazon River.

OpenICE, made possible with lead funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, offers free concerts and interactive, educational programming wherever the Ensemble performs. As the Ensemble in Residence of the Nokia Bell Labs Experiments in Art and Technology, the International Contemporary Ensemble advances music technology and digital communications as an empowering tool for artists from all backgrounds. Curricular activities include a residency and coursework at the New School College of Performing Arts, along with a summer intensive program, called Ensemble Evolution, where topics of equity, diversity, and inclusion build new bridges and pathways for the future of creative sound practices. Yamaha Artist Services New York is the exclusive piano provider for the Ensemble. Read more at www.iceorg.org and watch over 350 videos of live performances and documentaries at digitice.org.

Photo Credit: Armen Elliot and Marco Borggreve





