Carnegie Hall Offers Fun and Interactive Events for Families this October

This October, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI) offers free, interactive, and engaging events for families in the Hall’s Resnick Education Wing. Additional kid-friendly games, activities, and video series are available online for young music-lovers everywhere.

Family Day: 50 Years of Hip-Hop

On Saturday, October 7 from 12:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m., WMI invites children ages 3–10 and their caregivers to a free daylong open house as part of Family Day: 50 Years of Hip-Hop. This highly interactive, playful day will offer families a multitude of activities that celebrate this major musical milestone. Take a spin at being a DJ, make your own beats, learn about the history of hip-hop, dance and sing to live performances, and much more. Family Day is a fun-filled experience for the whole family, as children can explore their own creativity and learn alongside other children and families. Admission is granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and families are welcome to drop by for a visit or stay throughout the day for a musical journey of their choice.

Highlights of Family Day Include:

Mainstage Performances
Dance and sing along to the electrifying sounds of artists Divinity Roxx, DJ Perly, and more!
 

Turntable Room
Take a spin at being a DJ with guidance from artists including Trece Vasquez.
 

Flex Dance
Flex your best moves in this dance workshop with Flex Dance Program.
 

Carnegie Hall Hip-Hop History Gallery
Learn about some of the most exciting hip-hop artists who have performed at Carnegie Hall!
 

Graffiti Art
Create your own personalized artwork with artists from Graff Lab Studio.
 

Beat Boxing
Join Soul Science Lab in this interactive beatboxing and group freestyle experience.
 

Quiet Zone and Family Care Room
Shh ... Find a moment of calm in the Quiet Zone, designed for families seeking a quiet area or our Family Care Room, open to families attending to personal needs like infant feeding.
 

Camille’s Rainbow, Immersive Performance for Babies, Returns to Carnegie Hall

Camille’s Rainbow, a performance specifically designed for babies and toddlers (ages 0–2), co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall and Minnesota Opera, returns in October. This one-of-a-kind experience encourages creative play, as children explore a world of colors. In Camille’s Rainbow, Camille ventures on a journey to discover herself with the help of her colorful friends Yo, Roo, and Boo. The performances are highly interactive and invite audiences to tap into their imagination and be a part of the show. After a successful premiere last season, performances return this fall twice daily from Tuesday, October 31 to Saturday, November 4. Additional performances will be offered in April 2024. Click here for a special look into Camille’s Rainbow.

Free Online Quizzes, Games, and Activities for Music-Lovers Everywhere

Children ages 5–12 everywhere can learn about music through highly interactive and fun activities online on Carnegie Hall Kids. Carnegie Hall Kids ignites imagination in children, offering activities that both encourage musical curiosity and develop knowledge of musical concepts. Test your musical prowess through popular quizzes such as Music in Outer Space, Weird and Wild Instruments, Animal or Instrument?, Name That Dance, and many more. Explore New York City, meet and “recruit” musicians from a variety of musical and cultural backgrounds, and create a composition to be performed on the stage of Carnegie Hall in the narrative game Tune Crafter. Learn about the geographic roots of musical traditions around the world or the instrument families that make up the orchestra through interactive maps. Sing and move to playtime songs with the help of special guests in the Sing with Carnegie Hall video series (ages 3–6).




