Carnegie Hall Events Cancelled Through July 2021

Carnegie Hall today announced that it will cancel all events in its three performance venues from April 6 through July 2021 due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.



Carnegie Hall has been closed since March 13, 2020 in line with executive orders by New York City and New York State government officials, guidelines issued by the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and the advice of health and medical experts, all designed to battle the spread of COVID-19.



As Carnegie Hall's landmark building will now remain closed until the fall, the Hall's planned Voices of Hope festival will move online and run from April 16-30, 2021. During the two-week festival, digital programming created by Carnegie Hall and partner institutions will examine the resilience of artists throughout history, exploring works they felt compelled to create in times of crisis and oppression. The festival's online line-up will be announced in late March.



As health conditions continue to improve in New York City, planning is well underway for Carnegie Hall's 2021-2022 season with future live programming slated to be announced in late spring 2021.



Work also continues toward convening the Hall's three national youth ensembles-the National Youth Orchestra of the USA, NYO2, and NYO Jazz-for an in-person residency this summer at Purchase College, State University of New York with strict health protocols in place. All program activities for summer 2021 are expected to take place in the New York area.



"While we had hoped to be able to open the Hall in some capacity by this summer, it is clear that more time is required to address the COVID-19 crisis before artists, audiences, and staff can return safely," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are heartened that health conditions have slowly started to improve now that vaccines have started to become available. We will continue to consult with medical and health professionals to determine the best approach and timeline for bringing live music safely back to the Hall. Until then, I remain deeply grateful for the dedication and hard work of the Carnegie Hall board of trustees, staff, and extended family, enabling us to continue to serve audiences through music."



In addition to the two-week Voices of Hope festival, Carnegie Hall will continue to connect this season with audiences in New York City and beyond through new original programming presented via the Hall's online series-Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall-streamed via Carnegie Hall's website and social media channels. Archived programs available for free on-demand viewing are also available at carnegiehall.org/live and carnegiehall.org/learn.



Throughout the pandemic, most of the Hall's extensive music education and social impact programs have pivoted to digital with innovative initiatives serving many hundreds of thousands of program participants of all ages through live interactive workshops and sessions. Free online resources have also been created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute to engage families, educators, community members, and aspiring young musicians at home.



Along with its three performance venues, Carnegie Hall's Resnick Education Wing will be closed until fall 2021. Details related to in-person music education and social impact programs resuming at Carnegie Hall will be shared at a later date.

For a list of performances at Carnegie Hall affected by the Hall's extended closure from April 6 through July 2021, including events offered by visiting presenters, please click here.



Carnegie Hall will remain closed to the public until the fall as it works toward reopening in October 2021. For the most up-to-date event information, visit carnegiehall.org.

Patrons interested in either donating their tickets to Carnegie Hall or receiving an account credit are asked to call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 (Mon-Fri, 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM) or email feedback@carnegiehall.org by March 8, 2021 with complete contact details (name, mailing address, and phone number), and the name and date of the concert listed on the tickets.



After March 8, all patrons who purchased tickets by credit card from Carnegie Hall for a performance that has been cancelled will receive refunds; those who purchased by cash at the Box Office may email a scan or photo of the tickets to feedback@carnegiehall.org, along with complete contact details (name, mailing address, and phone number) for a refund. Those who purchased tickets directly from other concert presenters should contact that presenter for refund information.