Carey Mulligan to Star in One Woman Play GIRLS & BOYS at London's Royal Court

According to the Daily Mail, Academy Award nominee, Carey Mulligan, will be leading the cast of the upcoming one-woman play, Girls & Boys, which is set to play at London's Royal Court beginning this February.

The Royal Court description of the play describes the plot as, "an unexpected meeting at an airport leads to an intense, passionate, head-over-heels relationship. Before long they begin to settle down, buy a house, juggle careers, have kids - theirs is an ordinary family. But then their world starts to unravel and things take a disturbing turn."

The play, written by Dennis Kelly, will be directed by Lyndsey Turner. The show will mark the first collaboration between the two.

Kelly's previous works include The Ritual Slaughter of Gorge Mastromas and the Tony Award-nominated book of Matilda the Musical.

Lyndsey Turner previous work includes Posh, also produced at the Royal Court. Her appearances on the West End include Hamlet at the Barbican and Chimerica at the Almeida.

Carey Mulligan was a 2015 Tony nominee for her work in the play Skylight. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Seagull. The actress will be returning to the Royal Court. She was last seen in their productions of The Seagull and Forty Winks.





