After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Harvest, New York City's first and largest food rescue organization, held its largest annual fundraising event, with all proceeds supporting the organization's work to rescue 111 million pounds of nutritious food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to help feed New Yorkers in need. As food insecurity surged since the start of the pandemic, City Harvest rescued and delivered more than 250 million pounds of food for hundreds of the city's soup kitchens and food pantries.

The 2022 Gala: Red Supper Club honoring Sarah and Eric Ribert was held at the iconic Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan on April 26, 2022. The event featured an elegant dinner with a one-of-a-kind live and silent auction, bringing together celebrities, influencers, and other high profile individuals for the organization's most important fundraising night of the year.

Cardinal du Four Armagnac was featured as part of the "Legendary Evening with the Master of Seafood" package, the highlight of the auction. The package featured dinner for 20 to be prepared by culinary legend Eric Ribert, the chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin, followed by an exclusive tasting of Cardinal du Four (CdF), CdF 21 Rébellion Armagnac. The winner also received a one-of-a-kind CdF painted bottle by Cubism style artist James Peter Henry, along with the NFT digital asset. A special last minute addition to the unforgettable evening package was a private performance by John Legend. The once-in-a-lifetime auction package raised $1.2 million for the charity.

"We were truly honored for the opportunity to be part of this magical evening in support of such a worthwhile and important charity as City Harvest," comments Cardinal du Four founder Christophe Namer.

Cardinal du Four (CdF), 21 Rébellion is a harmonious blend of vintage Armagnacs from 21 to 43 years of age, 30 years old on average with no sugar or caramel added, CdF 21 Rébellion personifies complexity and power with elegance and finesse. Armagnac has become the modern connoisseur's answer to Cognac. Interestingly, many are not aware that Armagnac is 700 years old, while Cognac is 500 years old, yet year after year, Armagnac has re-emerged as a connoisseur's drink.

James Peter Henry works consist of a manipulation of sorts. He looks at art as a way to evoke curiosity for the viewer and plays with the human form, shapes, anything else that comes to mind so that everyone who looks at a piece will see a different part of their own existence.