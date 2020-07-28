Capital One City Parks Foundation SumerStage Anywhere Presents FAMILY DAY Featuring Diddi Emah, Black Violin & More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage's SummerStage Anywhere digital series has announced the programming for SummerStage AnywhereDigital 'Family Day' 2020 presented by Disney. Taking place on Sunday, August 2, Family Day will include a number of family-friendly performances and workshops.

SummerStage Anywhere's Family Day Schedule

10:00AM - 1:00PM - SummerStage Instagram takeover featuring content for the entire family from puppet-making workshops, puppet shows, past Family Day footage & more!

1:00PM - Digital puppet variety show from the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre featuring songs from previous performances: Pippi (2007), Peter Pan, (2009), Princess, Emperor, and the Duck (2003)

2:00PM - Afrobeat dance workshop with Nigerian-American recording and performing artist Diddi Emah

3:00PM - Performance from classical/hip-hop hybrid strings duo Black Violin

Family Day programming will be available on SummerStage'sInstagram,YouTube,Facebook andTwitch channels.

The first three iterations of the family-friendly SummerStage Anywhere Studio: Digital Series presented by Disney are now available to watch in full now on theSummerStage YouTube channel. These include a Salsa dance class with renowned dancers Ernesto and Denisse, a percussion workshop with award-winning multi-instrumentalist LaFrae Sci, and a tap masterclass with New York Times' "Biggest Breakout Stars of 2019" Ayodele Casel.

For more information about this event, please visithttps://cityparksfoundation.org/events/family-day/?date=20200802

