Cape May Stage's Virtual Broadway Series Features Storm Large, Constantine Maroulis, Ann Hampton Callaway and More

Marissa Mulder Closes Out the Virtual Broadway Series on August 3

Cape May Stage, located in Cape May, NJ, continues to present the much anticipated 2020 Virtual Broadway Series. Mitchell Malnati, Director of Development and Operations Manager says "Cape May Stage's Broadway Series traditionally brought performers from Broadway and beyond to Cape May for very special and intimate one-night only performances. This year, we are proud to present our Virtual Broadway Series which continues the promise of special and intimate performances, but this year we bring them right to you so you can enjoy these artists from the comfort of your own home."

The 2020 Virtual Broadway Series officially opened on July 5th with "Storm Large- In Concert" and then was followed by Constantine Maroulis with "Quarantine with Constantine". Storm Large is a musician, actor, playwright, author and just plain awesome. She shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova. Constantine Maroulis returned to Cape May Stage's Virtual Stage with Quarantine with Constantine. Constantine Maroulis is a NJ-based singer and actor who has appeared on American Idol, earned a Tony nomination for his Broadway performance in Rock of Ages, and has been honored with a Drama League Award nomination for his NYC theater work in Jekyll and Hyde.

Recently available for streaming is Tony-nominated Broadway and jazz star Ann Hampton Callaway with her acclaimed show "Jazz Meets Broadway." This Virtual performance ranges from sizzling to sultry, songs that include "Old Devil Moon","It Never Entered My Mind", "Whatever Lola Wants", "Ain't Misbehaving", "Somewhere" and Ann's famous Improv where ticket holders were able to help her compose a jazzy show tune about how two lovers meet in Cape May.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook, having made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. ... Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. Fun Fact, Ann Hampton Callaway actually wrote and sang the theme song to The Nanny. Rent "Jazz Meets Broadway" with Ann Hampton Callaway for only $25.00 for a 7 day rental.

Closing out the 2020 Virtual Broadway Series on Aug 3 is Marissa Mulder. This up and coming cabaret singer is known for her varying repertoire, ranging from The Beatles to Tom Waits to Frank Sinatra. In light of our current global situation, Mulder has opted to perform "Look For The Silver Lining, the Songs of Jerome Kern" since Kern's songs are filled with beauty, hope and magic, three things the world needs now more than ever.

To rent "Storm Large- In Concert" visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stormlargeinconcert

To rent "Quarantine with Constantine" performed by Constantine Maroulis visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/constantinemaroulis

To rent "Jazz Meets Broadway" with Ann Hampton Callaway visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/jazzmeetsbroadway

To Pre-Order "Look for the Silver Lining, the Songs of Jerome Kern" performed by Marissa Mulder visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/swingingonastar

Tickets for Cape May Stage's Virtual Broadway Series are only $25.00 each and the performance will remain available for on-demand viewing for 7 days. All performances run through August 31st, so don't delay.

If you would like additional information about the Virtual Broadway Series, Cape May Stage's Virtual Theater, or any special events please visit Cape May Stage's website @ https://www.capemaystage.org/ or Cape May Stage's Facebook page for up to date information @capemaystage

