Camille A. Brown Pays Tribute to Ntozake Shange on the 3rd Anniversary of Her Passing

Marking the third anniversary of iconic playwright Ntozake Shange's passing, Camille A. Brown, director and choreographer of the upcoming 2022 Broadway production of Shange's seminal work, for colored girls...who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, shared the following statement in commemoration of Shange's legacy.

"I am thankful for the love Ntozake Shange poured into our hearts. She gave us life and brought healing through her words. She provided a space for dance to live inside of her poetry. It is a gift. Lifting her name and honoring her always. Her brilliance is astounding and I am grateful to be able to honor her."

- Camille A Brown

Shange's for colored girls...who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, will return to Broadway in early spring 2022, marking the first Broadway revival since it played the Booth Theatre in 1976.

Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven Black women using poetry, song and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.