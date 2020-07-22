Camille A. Brown-Helmed FOR COLORED GIRLS Seeks Home on Broadway

The play returned to the Public Theater just last year.

According to the New York Times, producers Ron Simons and Nelle Nugent have teamed up to find a Broadway home for For Colored Girls, which played at The Public Theater last year. This time, Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, who choreographed the off-Broadway production, will also direct.

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf is written by legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange. A groundbreaking work in modern American theater, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf returned to The Public for the first time since it premiered in 1976, before its breakthrough run on Broadway.

Filled with passion, humor, and raw honesty, legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange's form-changing choreopoem tells the stories of seven women of color using poetry, song, and movement. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism. This seminal work that speaks to our world today about women's struggles, strength, desires, resilience, and the sanctified magic of love and possibility.

