Calling All Kids! BroadwayWorld Is On the Hunt for a New Kid Critic!

Jan. 19, 2019  

BroadwayWorld's popular Kid Critics series in on the hunt for a new correspondent!

We are looking for a theatre-loving kid (age 7-10), who lives in the New York City area, and has lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a lot of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about a recent production they saw, a favorite show or cast album, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.

Email submissions (via YouTube link or file attachment) to Nicole@broadwayworld.com, with the subject line 'KID CRITICS' by February 15, 2019.

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Jessica Sherman, Stephanie La Rochelle, and More Join the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Toronto - Full Cast Announced!
  • HELLO, DOLLY! UK Run Sounding Unlikely
  • Jason Robert Brown's FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE Musical Will Get NYC Reading in February
  • Tony Hawk Set To Develop Musical Adaptation Of the Novel SLAM, Aiming For Broadway in 2020
  • Photo Flash: A Loverly First Look at Danny Burstein & Christian Dante White in MY FAIR LADY!
  • Sutton Foster Returns To Cafe Carlyle in June

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE