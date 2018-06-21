Calling All Critics! Join the BroadwayWorld Team as an Off-Broadway Reviewer

Jun. 21, 2018  

Love theatre? Live in New York City? Want to share your opinions with the world? Now is you chance to join our team!

BroadwayWorld is seeking a new reviewer to cover Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway shows at companies like (but not limited to) La MaMa, Dixon Place, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, and The Flea Theater; New York City theatre festivals, such as NYMF and FringeNYC; and occasional cabaret performances.

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. Candidates MUST have access to New York City.

Compensation as a featured writer includes exclusive press seats to all of the events you cover, but also the opportunity to be published under your own byline and publishing profile on both the local and main pages of the site for maximum exposure to our 5M+ monthly visitors!

To apply, please send a resume and a writing sample to Nicole (nicole@broadwayworld.com) with the subject: 'NYC Reviewer'.

