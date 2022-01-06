CYRANO Movie Musical Postpones U.K. Release Date

The new musical film adaption of Cyrano has postponed its U.K. release date from January 14 to February 25.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the film is the latest to postpone its release due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. The film is still scheduled for a limited January 28 in the United States with a wider release following.

Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle.

A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her - and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

The film is based on the stage musical adapted and directed by Erica Schmidt, from "Cyrano de Bergerac" by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron & Bryce Dessner and lyrics by Matt Berninger & Carin Besser.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film here: