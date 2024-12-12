CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS Starring Calista Flockhart, Christian Slater & More Sets Full Cast

David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Jeb Kreager and Stella Marcus join.
The New Group has revealed the complete cast for Sam Shepard’s Curse of the Starving Class with David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Jeb Kreager and Stella Marcus joining, as previously announced, Calista Flockhart, Cooper Hoffman and Christian Slater in this production directed by Scott Elliott. Previews begin February 4 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 25. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through March 30 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.
Sam Shepard’s fiercely funny, OBIE award-winning play Curse of the Starving Class returns to the stage. With their family home on the verge of collapse and the creditors closing in, the Tate family white-knuckles to their past, while scratching and clawing their way towards a better future. This timeless story dismantles the American dream in its look at a family fighting to stay alive.
Directed by Scott Elliott, Curse of the Starving Class features David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Cooper Hoffman, Calista Flockhart, Jeb Kreager, Stella Marcus and Christian Slater. This production includes Scenic Design by Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Design by Catherine Zuber, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter and Sound Design by Leah Gelpe. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.
