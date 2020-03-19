CUNY's Students and Faculty Resume Spring Semester Via Distance Learning

After a week-long academic recess prompted by the outbreak of COVID-19, the country's largest urban public university system today resumed classes employing distance learning modalities, including online instruction.

"In a time of crisis, institutions integral to the life of our great state and city and its future have an especially important role to play," said Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. "CUNY's role in the face of the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus is to ensure that all of our students, regardless of their circumstances, are able to continue their education. It is with great pride and renewed purpose that we today reopen our doors, literally and virtually, to all who depend on CUNY."

Starting today, and continuing through the end of the Spring semester, most CUNY classes will be conducted through distance education methods utilizing the University's digital resources. The transition to distance learning serves to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while maintaining academic continuity and ensuring students are able to finish the semester and protect their financial aid.

By moving almost all of its students and faculty to distance learning and nearly all staff to distance working, CUNY is also heeding the call of State and City officials to reduce density to the greatest extent possible, while making sure the University stays focused on its educational mission.

CUNY campuses suspended in person-classes from March 12 through March 18 for an academic recess that the University and its 25 campuses used to map the transition to distance education. The recess was used to prepare faculty, students and staff to operate in full distance-learning and working mode.

Early estimates suggest that CUNY faculty and staff have moved up to 95 percent of CUNY's 50,000 course sections to distance learning instruction and that 95 percent of CUNY staff is working from home.

For courses requiring special facilities, such as labs or performance spaces, that have not yet been transitioned to distance education mode, campuses can continue in-person instruction in the campus facilities necessary as long as strict social distancing rules are applied. Students are discouraged from going to campuses unless necessary.

Most CUNY libraries are closed. In a few campuses, a floor or section of the library are open to either manage computer loan programs for students or have a computer lab available, with minimum staffing.Students should check their college's website for information.

Child care centers are open with the minimum number of staff needed to address reduced demand. But CUNY is ready to be part of State and City plans to support the childcare needs of medical first responders and any other needs in this growing emergency.

Campuses have been directed to cancel, postpone or move to a virtual platform all non-essential, non-instructional social gatherings or events of more than 50 people for the duration of the Spring 2020 semester.





