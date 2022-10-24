COST OF LIVING Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living is in its final two weeks of performances. Written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney, the production will end its extended run at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) on Sunday, November 6.

Cost of Living's cast features acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala (Lucille Lortel Award winner for his performance) and Katy Sullivan (Theatre World Award winner for her performance), who reunite for the Broadway production; Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Clyde's, The New Englanders at MTC); and David Zayas ("Dexter," Anna in the Tropics).

Cost of Living opened on October 3.

Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, Martyna Majok's powerhouse play receives its Broadway premiere after a celebrated run at MTC's Stage I. This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. Kara Young and David Zayas join acclaimed original stars Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan in this production, again directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney.

Cost of Living's creative team includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (sound design), Mikaal Sulaiman (original music), Thomas Schall (movement consultant), The Telsey Office (original casting), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), and David Lurie-Perret (Production Stage Manager).

The 2022-23 season marks Lynne Meadow's 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB. Meadow was joined by Executive Producer Barry Grove in her third season, and together they have helmed MTC for 48 years. MTC's mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country's most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and our two Off-Broadway theatres are at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

· WEEK OF OCTOBER 24: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7PM; Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Thursday at 1PM and Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. The Thursday, October 27th matinee is an Education Matinee.

· WEEK OF OCTOBER 31: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7PM; Friday and Saturday at 8PM; Matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2PM.