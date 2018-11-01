COME FROM AWAY On Broadway Now On Sale Through November 2019

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

It was announced today that a new block of tickets for Come From Away on Broadway are now on sale through November 3, 2019 at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street).

COME FROM AWAY began Broadway performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences. Come From Away is now the longest running Canadian musical in Broadway history.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley; Geno Carr; Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Dora, Helen Hayes & Craig Noel Award winner Jenn Colella; Alex Finke; De'lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball; Lee MacDougall; Caesar Samayoa; Q. Smith; Astrid Van Wieren; Sharon Wheatley; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber and Pearl Sun.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony Award-winning musical launched a Second Company in Canada in January 2018 with a sold out four-week engagement in Winnipeg and is currently playing to standing-room-only audiences in Toronto at the Royal Alexandra Theatre (260 King St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1H9, Canada). Due to the extraordinary demand for tickets, Come From Away will transfer to the Elgin Theatre as of February 5, 2019.

A third company of Come From Away launched a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

A fourth production of Come From Away makes its long-awaited UK premiere at The Phoenix Theatre with performances beginning on January 30, 2019 and officially opening on February 18, 2019. Prior to the West End, this heart-warming musical will have a limited engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin from December 6, 2018 to January 19, 2019. For information visit www.ComeFromAwayLondon.co.uk.

A fifth production of Come From Away will make its exclusive Australian premiere at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in July 2019. For news, ticket sales updates and to join the waitlist visit www.ComeFromAway.com.au.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away is available digitally and in stores everywhere. Grammy Award winner David Lai, and Grammy Award nominees Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein served as album producers. Come From Away is the first cast recording released by The Musical Company. For more information visit TheMusicalCompany.com.

HBO Canada presented the world television premiere of "YOU ARE HERE: A Come From Away STORY" on the 17thanniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Tuesday, September 11. The poignant new 84-minute Bell Media Original Documentary tells the story of how a small community in Gander, Newfoundland welcomed more than 6,500 'Come From Aways' on September 11, 2001. Following its broadcast premiere, the documentary will also join CraveTV in 2019.

The Mark Gordon Company will produce and finance a feature film adaptation of Come From Away. Two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who wrote the book, music and lyrics, will adapt the feature screenplay for the project and Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley will direct. MGC's Mark Gordon will produce.

COME FROM AWAY, which recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than 8 months on Broadway, broke its own box office record at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for the week ending December 31, 2017. Come From Away's gross for the week was $1,834,218.00, the highest for any eight or nine-show week in the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre's 100-year history. The Broadway production has played to over 100% audience capacity every week since the week ending Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Tickets for Come From Away on Broadway are on sale at www.telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office (236 West 45th Street), and range from $59 - $197 (including the $2 facility fee).

A limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including the $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

The playing schedule for Come From Away is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 8pm.

COME FROM AWAY is produced by Junkyard Dog Productions (Randy Adams, Marleen and Kenny Alhadeff and Sue Frost), Jerry Frankel, Latitude Link, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Steve & Paula Reynolds, David Mirvish, Michael Rubinoff, Alhadeff Productions, Michael Alden & Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Sam Levy, Rodney Rigby, Spencer Ross, Richard Winkler, Yonge Street Theatricals, Sheridan College, Michael & Ellise Coit, Ronald Frankel, Sheri & Les Biller, Richard Belkin, Marlene & Gary Cohen, Allan Detsky & Rena Mendelson, Lauren Doll, Barbara H. Freitag, Wendy Gillespie, Laura Little Theatricals, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Radio Mouse Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, Cynthia Stroum, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Gwen Arment/Molly Morris & Terry McNicholas, Maureen & Joel Benoliel/Marjorie & Ron Danz, Pamela Cooper/Corey Brunish, Demos Bizar/Square 1 Theatrics, Joshua Goodman/Lauren Stevens, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Bill & Linda Potter/Rosemary & Kenneth Willman, and La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre.

COME FROM AWAY was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford's Theatre in Washington, DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, CA. COME FROM AWAY (NAMT Festival 2013) was originally developed at the Canadian Music Theatre Project, Michael Rubinoff Producer, Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, Canada and was further developed at Goodspeed Musicals' Festival of New Artists, in East Haddam, CT. The Canada Council for the Arts, The Ontario Arts Council, and the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle WA also provided development support.

Please visit: www.ComeFromAway.com.

