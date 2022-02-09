COME FROM AWAY Launches #ComeFromAwayItForward Ticket Giveaway

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away on Broadway will welcome two fans for free at every performance between February 18-March 12 to celebrate the show's Broadway Birthday!

The giveaway for Entry Period 1 ends Friday, February 11 at 9:59AM EST. US only.

Check out the details below!

Travel & lodging not included. Must be 18+. Must follow all COVID-19 health & safety protocols.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.



COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.



All rules & regulations at http://ComeFromAway.com