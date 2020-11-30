COME FROM AWAY Creative Team, Producers, and International Cast to Reunite For 'One Night Only'

On Saturday 19th December at 7:30pm (GMT) SimG Productions and Musical Theatre Radio's fourth 'One Night Only' Reunion event will reunite the writers and creatives from the International hit musical 'Come From Away', alongside actors who have appeared in productions across the globe.

Panel guests at this unique, virtual, interactive evening will include writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein, director Christopher Ashley, musical stager Kelly Devine, musical supervisor & arranger Ian Eisendrath, producer Sue Frost, Michael Rubinoff from Sheridan College and the Canadian Music Theatre Project, and international cast members; Jonathan Andrew Hume (West End), Caesar Samayoa (Broadway), Barbara Fulton (Toronto) and Christine Toy Johnson (North American Tour)

'One Night Only', hosted by director/producer Simon Greiff, is not a pre-recorded concert or streaming event, but a one-time live discussion experience - focusing on the writing and creating of an original musical and what it takes to bring a new show to the stage, and cast members will give an insight into what it's like to perform in an award winning production, and the audience will be encouraged to submit questions for the guests. The event will finish with a post show virtual stage door mix and mingle.

'Come From Away' is a joyous new musical that shares the incredible real-life story of the 7,000 air passengers from all over the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community that invited these 'come from aways' into their lives. As uneasiness turned into trust and music soared into the night, gratitude grew into friendships and their stories became a celebration of hope, humanity and unity.

Winner of 4 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Come From Away has taken the West End by storm. Playing to nightly standing ovations at London's Phoenix Theatre, Come From Away also celebrated sold-out, record-breaking engagements on Broadway, across the USA, in Canada and in Australia. Awarded the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical, Christopher Ashley's production guides audiences through a colourful and spirited cast of characters, brought to life by Tony and Grammy nominated writing team Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

All profits from the 'One Night Only' series are donated to Acting For Others who provide financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities. So far 'One Night Only' has raised over £1000.00 for this important organisation.

'One Night Only' is taking the virtual theatrical experience to another level. Imagine a theatre space with tables so you and your friends can sit and talk. Fans of 'Come From Away' can jump from table to table meeting other lovers of musical theatre from around the world. Guests are subject to change, and if so, probably due to bad 'WiFi connection'.

