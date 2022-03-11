COME FROM AWAY Celebrates 5 Years on Broadway; Tickets Now On Sale Through January 2023

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, celebrates a fabulous milestone this week as it marks its 5th year on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. To celebrate, the show has released a new block of tickets which are now on sale through Sunday, January 1, 2023!

COME FROM AWAY features Petrina Bromley, De'Lon Grant; Joel Hatch; Caesar Samayoa; James Seol; Q. Smith; Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker; Astrid Van Wieren; Emily Walton; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Paul Whitty; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Monette McKay; Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

The smash hit Australian production of Come From Away was the first of the five international productions to return to the stage, where it will relaunch its Australian National Tour at Gold Coast's HOTA, Home of the Arts beginning July 7, 2022 and play engagements in Canberra, Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand, with other cities to be announced soon. The Olivier Award-winning production of Come From Away reopened on London's West End on Thursday, July 22, 2021, where it is still running. The North American Tour reopened Tuesday, October 5, 2021, and is currently playing across North America. The Toronto production ran for over two years before playing its final performance on December 22, 2021.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.