COME FROM AWAY 2-LP Blue Vinyl Set is Now Available Worldwide

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The original Broadway cast recording of COME FROM AWAY is available now worldwide as a 2-LP set on blue vinyl. Previously only available in the US as a limited-edition yellow vinyl, this edition is available to order by clicking HERE.

Below, view an exclusive video featuring Irene Sankoff & David Hein (Book, Music, and Lyrics), August Eriksmoen (Orchestrations), and Ian Eisendrath (Music Arrangements and Supervision).

The vinyl lacquers were cut by Clint Holley at Well Made Music and the records were pressed at Memphis Record Pressing. David Lai, Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as album producers.

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away features Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella, Joel Hatch, Rodney Hicks, Kendra Kassebaum, Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Josh Breckenridge, Susan Dunstan, Tamika Lawrence and Tony LePage. David Lai, Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as album producers.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy & two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements and supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, and sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America and London, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical," 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical," 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including "Best Production," 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including "Outstanding Production of a Musical," 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including "Excellence in Production of a Musical," 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including "Outstanding New Musical," 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including "Best New Musical," 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including "Outstanding New Musical/Opera" and "Outstanding Production," and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You