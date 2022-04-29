CLYMOVE Dance to Present Inaugural Spring Season at Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Theater

CLYMOVE Dance will present an inaugural Spring Season choreographed by Clymene Aldinger, former Principal Dancer with Elisa Monte Dance (2009-2017) and Monte's last protégé, on May 20th and 21st, 2022, 7:30 PM, at Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Theater. It will be the company's Manhattan debut! CLYMOVE is a message-driven dance company committed to virtuosic dance focused on authentic exploration. There will be cocktails and conversation post-performance both evenings.

MAYDAY // MAY DAY is a show that incorporates dances from Clymene Aldinger's Femmenisto Chapter One, an evening-length work that premiered in December 2021, and past and present dances choreographed by Aldinger, that explore philosophy and spirituality. The choreography will traverse the dark, weird, and painful, as well as the silly, quirky, and fun. The dancers will vacillate onstage between shared moments and aloneness. The dancers surge with stamina and athleticism, utilizing tempo, strength and partnering acumen while also harnessing the art of pause and reverting to slow-motion. The dancers take turns physically supporting each other and emotionally connecting, through darker and lighter interactions, often finding themselves in existential crisis. Ultimately, they attempt to find a balance in movement that feels authentic to who they are as individuals full of beautiful shadow and frightening potential

CLYMOVE FOUNDER, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, & CHOREOGRAPHER

Clymene Aldinger, MA, LMHC (NY, NY) originally from Jacksonville, Florida, graduated with a BFA in Dance and with an Honors Award for Distinction in Choreography from The Ailey School/Fordham University in 2002. During her time at The Ailey School, under the direction of Denise Jefferson and Ana-Marie Forsythe, she performed for numerous acclaimed choreographers and apprenticed with Sean Curran Company. Clymene then spent several years as dance faculty, teaching and choreographing for Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville, Florida, and remains on faculty as a guest artist. Clymene graduated with a MA in Mental Health Counseling from Rollins College in 2006, and worked as a Specialist in Student Counseling at the University of Central Florida Counseling Center until her move back to NY in 2009. She is currently a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in the State of New York in private practice: Artist Within, Psychotherapy for Artists & Creative Professionals since 2009. Clymene performed with Elisa Monte Dance for eight years. Elisa Monte Dance was a critically acclaimed dance company in New York City that toured domestically and internationally for forty years. Clymene joined the company as a Lead Dancer and performed as Principal Dancer for seven years until her retirement in June 2017. Clymene acknowledges Elisa Monte as a lifelong mentor, and assists her in teaching and setting choreography all over the world. In her time with the company, she performed 20 of Elisa Monte's choreographic works. Clymene teaches and performs in Bali, Thailand, China, Florida and NYC. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of CLYMOVE Dance, Inc. established in Brooklyn, NY in 2021. She also holds a MA in Performance Studies from NYU. Lastly, in addition to the birth of a new dream, forming her own dance company and exploring her choreographic vision, Clymene gave birth to a beautiful baby named Priscilla, and now, number two, Poe, has just arrived.

MISSION, DANCE COMPANY/DANCERS, LEADERSHIP, BIOS, AND FUNDING INFORMATION https://www.clymove.org

Performance Details:

CLYMOVE Dance, Inc. Presents

MAYDAY // MAY DAY

May 20th and 21st, at 7:30 PM

Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Theater

70. E. 4th Street

New York | NY | 10003

20.00