CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Returns With New Production

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 4 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast

CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Returns With New Production

CIRCUS VAZQUEZ Returns With New Production

Circus Vazquez, America's premier family-owned circus brings its all-new 2023 show to six different locations in New Jersey, Long Island and New York City for an extended run lasting from September 8 in Paramus through January 7 in Queens. The fun takes place in Paramus, NJ from September 8 – 25, Huntington Station, NY from September 29 – October 9, Bay Shore, NY from October 13 – 23, and Woodbridge, NJ from October 27 – November 13, Randall's Island, NY (first time ever!) from November 17 – December 4 and Queens, NY from December 8 – January 7. This brand-new high-energy production brings together a magnificent new cast of international circus superstars that will delight audiences of all ages under the circus' distinctive new blue and white climate-controlled tent, the largest currently touring the country. The show promises new acts, new excitement and new fun for the entire family!

 

Now in its 54th year of entertaining generations of families with unforgettable quality productions, Circus Vazquez' new 2023 show, presented entirely in English, is sure to continue that tradition. This awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable live circus experience is unforgettable fun for the entire family.

 

The performers are the heart of the circus and Circus Vazquez features some of the world's finest. Ringmaster Memo Vazquez, a third-generation performer, presides over the festivities as the amiable host who sometimes even finds himself getting in on the act.  Italy's award-winning clown duo, Fumagalli and Davis, will elicit an abundance of laughs with their distinctive brand of outrageous comedy. The Reyes Brothers, from Chile, deftly demonstrate their fast-paced juggling prowess. Be amazed by the acrobatic artistry of the Legion M Teeterboard Troupe, direct from Mongolia. The incomparable unicycle master Pavel Valla Bertini, will keep audiences on the edge of their seat as he builds up to a gravity-defying 15-wheel vertical cycle. High above the circus ring, trapeze artist Camilla Palma from Chile presents a heart-pounding and breathtaking aerial display.   India's Hasan Ansari showcases his extreme dexterity in the rarely seen Palo Hindu act. The members of Ukraine's Bingo Troupe bring an exciting mix of lively dance and acrobatic performances. Throughout the show, the live Circus Vazquez Band weaves together a magnificent musical tapestry that accompanies each act.  And once the show is over, the audience is able to meet many of the stars who just entertained them.

Performance Dates

(Sept. 8 – 25) Paramus, NJ Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus NJ

(Sept. 29 – Oct. 9) Huntington Station, NY Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station NY

(Oct. 13 – 23) Bay Shore, NY South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore NY

(Oct. 27 – Nov. 13) Woodbridge, NJ Woodbridge Ctr, 250 Woodbridge Ctr Dr, Woodbridge, NJ

(Nov. 17 – Dec. 4) Randall's Island, NY 10 Central Road

(Dec. 8 – Jan. 7) Queens, NY Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ Photo
Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ

Get a first look at photos and video of the national tour of MJ ahead of its opening night!

2
Sorkins MOCKINGBIRD Adaptation Cleared for National Staging Photo
Sorkin's MOCKINGBIRD Adaptation Cleared for National Staging

A federal court has ruled that Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD can be staged nationwide. Learn more about the court's decision and the impact it will have on the theater community.

3
Ebersole, Lewis, Rannells & More to Headline York Theatre Company Gala Photo
Ebersole, Lewis, Rannells & More to Headline York Theatre Company Gala

Get all the details on the star-studded lineup for York Theatre Company's 31st Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, including Christine Ebersole, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, and more. Find out when and where the event will take place.

4
HADESTOWN to Host its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance Photo
HADESTOWN to Host its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance

Find out when and where you can catch the first-ever autism friendly performance of the hit musical HADESTOWN, presented in partnership with TDF. Get all the details here.

More Hot Stories For You

Christine Ebersole, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells & More to Headline York Theatre Company GalaChristine Ebersole, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells & More to Headline York Theatre Company Gala
HADESTOWN to Host First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance in Partnership with TDFHADESTOWN to Host First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance in Partnership with TDF
EL MAGO POP Adds Additional Performance Due to DemandEL MAGO POP Adds Additional Performance Due to Demand
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMAVideo: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You