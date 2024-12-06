CHRIS, MRS. Musical Studio Album Now Available to Stream

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full Chris, Mrs. - A New Holiday Musical studio album has been released. Featuring 16 original songs from Canadian husband-and-wife creative team Matthew Stodolak and Katie Kerr, Chris, Mrs. marries traditional holiday themes with a contemporary musical theatre sound.

On the heels of Stodolak and Kerr's critically-acclaimed original musical about a festive-less father's unexpected encounter with holiday magic, the Chris, Mrs. studio album features a notable cast of Broadway stars, including Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, Tommy), Danielle Wade (SHUCKED, Mean Girls), Samantha Pauly (The Great Gatsby, SIX), and Danny Burstein (Gypsy, Moulin Rouge!). The album also features members from the original Chris, Mrs. workshop, and world premiere cast: AJ Bridel, Kolton Stewart, Kale Penny, Henry Firmston, Sarah Lynn Strange, Isaac Grates-Myers and Finn Cofell. Additional ensemble vocals are provided by Robert Ball, Sam Boucher, Megan Dallan, Deann DeGruijter, and Curtis Sullivan.

Produced by Boldly Productions, the album is brought to life with new orchestrations by Stodolak performed by a 12-person ensemble, mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Isaiah Abolin (Into the Woods). Mastering is by Oscar Zambrano (Zampol Productions), to ensure that each track shines with festive warmth and Broadway-quality richness.

Ring in the holiday season with the Chris family, where the everyday collides with the enchanted. After discovering a ring in their father's suitcase, the Chris twins write to Santa for assistance, and a family trip soon becomes a holiday no one will forget. Full of mischief and mistletoe, twisted ankles and tangled heartstrings, Chris, Mrs. is a heart-warming story that will make you laugh and is bound to be your favourite new holiday musical soundtrack.

Chris, Mrs. originally premiered at Toronto's historic Winter Garden Theatre in December 2023 and was embraced by critics as a new holiday classic. The Globe and Mail described it as a "cosy new Christmas musical," perfect for anyone who loves the warmth of a Hallmark Christmas story. The Toronto Star called it "this year's go-to family holiday show," lauding its "excellent score" and "big-hearted" charm. Intermission Magazine rated it four stars, with Glenn Sumi calling it "a big, shiny, beautifully wrapped surprise with lots of heart" that "deserves repeat visits."

For composer Matthew Stodolak, this project is a labour of love. "We wanted to create a holiday musical that feels both timeless and modern," says Stodolak. "It's a story about family, connection, and the magic that brings people together during the holidays. We had many requests for this recording after the show's world premiere, and we're thrilled to share the studio album just in time for this year's holiday season."