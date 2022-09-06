CHILDREN OF EDEN Coming to Broadway in 2023?

As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2020, Children of Eden has been circling a pre-Broadway run in Chicago, which was derailed multiple times by the pandemic. Now the show will get a staged concert at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) for two performances only on October 15, 2022.

This version also has its eye on Broadway, with a production planned for late 2023. According to OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson, an insider recently revealed that there is "great investor interest" in the show. Casting has not yet been announced.



Freely based on the Biblical Book of Genesis, Children of Eden provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic of Noah's flood. With a frank, heartfelt, and humorous examination of the age-old relationship between parent and child, Children of Eden provides a timeless story for the entire family to enjoy. With musical theatre hit songs such as Lost in the Wilderness, Spark of Creation, and Ain't it Good, this is an event theatre fans won't want to miss.

The show features book and score respectively provided by Tony and Olivier Award winner, John Caird (Les Mis, Nicholas Nickelby) and Academy and Grammy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell). Children of Eden is thrilled to announce that the concert production will be spearheaded by Derek Van Barham (Director), Nicholas Ranauro (Choreographer), and Kyle Reid Hass (Artistic Producer). The concert will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment. Casting and creative team updates for the event will be announced soon.



Van Barham (he/him) is a Jeff nominated Chicago area director. He is the Producing Artistic Director of Kokandy Productions in Chicago. He directed the Chicago premieres of Head Over Heels (Kokandy), The View Upstairs (Circle Theatre); Miracle by Dan Savage (Hell in a Handbag); Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; Homos, or Everyone in America, Songs from an Unmade Bed, Perfect Arrangement and Angry Fags (Pride Films & Plays). Choreography credits include The Civility of Albert Cashier (Permoveo/PFP); Ghost Quartet, Evil Dead The Musical, Coraline the Musical, Goblin Market, Amour, Nevermore and Shockheaded Peter (Black Button Eyes). He has also choreographed for The Plagiarists, Inappropriate Theatre and Salonathon. He wrote, devised and choreographed BITE: A Pucking Queer Cabaret, Kill Your Boyfriends, A Touch Unnatural and A Touch of Madness. He was named one of Windy City Times 30 Under 30, recognizing individuals from Chicago's LGBTQ community. www.derekvanbarham.com



Nicholas Ranauro (he/him) is a Brooklyn-based director and choreographer with an extensive background in dance and theatre. He is thrilled to be working on Children of Eden - his favorite musical of 15+ years! A 2014 graduate of The Juilliard School, Nicholas' creative talents have been fostered by organizations such as Dance Lab NY, DanceBreak, and the 92nd St Y. Performance credits include The Phantom of the Opera (25th Anniversary Tour), Brigadoon (Encores! dir./chor. Christopher Wheeldon), Joseph... Dreamcoat (dir./chor. Andy Blankenbuehler), iLuminate, Keigwin & Co., and Seeing You (dir./chor. Ryan Heffington). Nicholas is a certified Pilates and Gyrotonic instructor, and teaches dance for a number of in-studio workshops, including Dance Device Lab and Commercial Dance Intensive. Out of all of his experiences so far, choreographing Children of Eden will undoubtedly be one of the most meaningful. www.nicholasranauro.com @nickiranaj



Kyle Reid Hass, Children of Eden's artistic producer, is director/writer of theatre and film and co-founder of Passion Projects Theatre Company and Hass & Swanton Productions. Off-Broadway: Contact High at Ars Nova (director/composer & lyricist), Science Fair at Theatre Row (composer & lyricist). Other NYC Credits: Pollyanna at EAT Festival (director), Breaking Ground at NYMF (composer & lyricist). Regional Theatre: Spring Awakening, Into the Woods, Contact High, Godspell, Tick, Tick... Boom!, The Last Five Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Children of Eden. Upcoming: Act of Faith (Series). Grateful for the opportunity to partake in the telling of this beautiful story.



