CENTRAL PARK Shares First Look & Season Two Premiere Date, Season Three Renewal

Ahead of the second season premiere of the Apple TV+ animated musical series, "Central Park" has been officially renewed for a third season.

"Seasons 2 and 3 of Central Park mean twenty-nine more episodes, and something like a hundred and fifteen new songs - a hundred and fifteen!," series creator Loren Bouchard wrote. "The people who make this show dazzle me with their talent and ambition and sheer will. And Apple and 20th have shown their will too! I'm honored to be a part of something with this much chutzpah."

The first three episodes of the second season will premiere on the streamer on June 25th.

The Broadway star-studded cast of the series includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.

In season 2 of Central Park, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

The complete first season of "Central Park" is now streaming on Apple TV+. After premiering last May, "Central Park" has drawn raves from fans and critics alike who have hailed the series as a "joyful and infectious musical comedy with an all-star cast," and proclaim that "'Central Park' will make your heart sing." The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr., and is nominated for this year's NAACP Image Awards in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

"Central Park" is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah and Janelle Momary-Neely also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.

See a first look at season two here:

Photo Credit: Apple TV