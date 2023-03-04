Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF's Matt De Rogatis Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Matt De Rogatis takes you behind the scenes of Ruth Stage's production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!

Mar. 04, 2023  
Matt De Rogatis (Brick) credits include "Frederick Clegg" in the United States premiere of The Collected at 59E59, "Richard III" in Austin Pendleton's War of the Roses (124 Bank Street Theater), "Tom" in The Glass Menagerie (Wild Project), and "Roy" in Lone Star (Triad) Find Matt on social media @themightydero

Ruth Stage is bringing back its critically acclaimed production of his Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, in a provocative and controversial modern staging. The play, which returns to the Theatre at St. Clement's after a first of its kind off-Broadway premiere last summer, is now in previews and is set to run through Friday, March 31, 2023.

Tennessee Williams' sultry, southern storm of a play about greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955. Ruth Stage's modern and haunting interpretation is set in an estate in the Mississippi Delta of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon. The play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy's highly dysfunctional family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the Cat, Brick's wife.

"Disfunctional families are timeless," explained Matt de Rogatis, who is reprising his critically acclaimed role as Brick. "There are so many themes in this play that are so relevant in 2023, just as they were in 1955. I had a mentor say to me once, 'There are no new sins,' and it's true! Everything that was going on then is still happening today... we've just gotten into a DeLorean and pushed [the story] into 2023. What's so great about this interpretation is that it doesn't feel dated. It feels modern and yet the stakes are still just as high."




