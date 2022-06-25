CAMELOT Star Shereen Pimentel Takes Over Instagram Today!

The Muny is presenting Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, running through June 28. This afternoon, the show's star Shereen Pimentel, who plays the role of Guenevere in the musical, will take you on a journey back in time and behind the scenes of the production!

Stop by our Instagram all day for as Shereen takes the social media reigns for an exclusive look backstage at the Camelot at The Muny!

Shereen Pimentel (Guenevere/Reveler) starred in the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story as Maria and was recognized as an Outer Critics Circle honoree for Best Actress in a Musical. She was last seen in the New York City Center's Encores! production of Into the Woods (Rapunzel). Ms. Pimentel started performing professionally at the very young age of nine, when she debuted on Broadway as Young Nala in The Lion King. She has recently performed with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and the Naples Philharmonic. Screen credits include John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch on Netflix. Ms. Pimentel is a 2020 graduate from the Juilliard School with a bachelor's degree in vocal performance.

The cast features Robert Petkoff (Arthur/Reveler), Ta'Nika Gibson (Guenevere/Reveler), Brandon Chu (Lancelot/Reveler), Shereen Pimentel (Guenevere/Reveler), Evan Ruggiero (Sir Dinadan/Reveler), Daryl Tofa (Sir Lionel/Reveler), Sarah Quinn Taylor (Sir Sagramore/Reveler), Riley Carter Adams (Tom of Warwick/Reveler), and Barrett Riggins (Mordred/Squire Dap/Reveler).

Rounding out the company are Kelly Berman, Jack Brewer, Trenay Caruthers, Sydney Chow, Jacob Guzman, Maggie Kuntz, Kiara Lee, Sage Lee, Nathaniel Mahone, Melissa Hunter McCann, Evan Kinnane, Spencer Davis Milford, Harris Milgrim, Brendon Stimson and Kristin Yancy.

Lerner and Loewe's Camelot is directed by Matt Kunkel, choreographed by Beth Crandall, with music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal. The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Shelby Loera, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kylee Loera, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, associate choreographer Melissa Hunter McCann, with production stage manager Nancy Uffner.

Come re-discover this powerful, moving and enchanting tale of romance and political intrigue, as we all live for "one brief shining moment." Based upon T.H. White's novel, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot features a lush and Excalibur-sharp score, including "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and of course, "Camelot." With this enchanting classic tale, you are guaranteed an unforgettable (k)night at King Arthur's Round Table.