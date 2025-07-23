Busy Philipps and Thomas Kail Join GINGER TWINSIES Producing Team

Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Sweeney Todd) in partnership with television and film star Busy Philipps (“Busy This Week”, Mean Girls), in her stage producing debut, have joined the producing team of Ginger Twinsies. The World Premiere production, written and directed by Kevin Zak, is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap.



“We are delighted to partner with this top-flight team to do our part to share this hilarious ride with audiences,” says honorary twinsies Thomas Kail and Busy Philipps. “It's such fun to watch the crowd buzz with anticipation on their way into this show -- and then see them bound into the night after, still laughing from what they just saw and heard. This theatrical romp is just what we all need and deserve! Plus, they promised we could wear Meredith's hat once a month."



Previews began on July 10, 2025, for the strictly limited, 16-week engagement through October 26, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre. The comedy will celebrate its opening night tomorrow, July 24, 2025.



You want the 411? In the summer of 1998, a pair of long lost, red-headed twin girls unexpectedly meet at sleep-away camp and hatch a plan to reunite their estranged parents. Sound familiar? Shut up, no it doesn't! Welcome to Ginger Twinsies – a loving, outlandish, and wildly inappropriate send up of the Lindsay Lohan/Nancy Meyers classic that made us all believe that Oreos go great with peanut butter, wedding gowns deserve top hats, and being young and beautiful is not a crime. So, pack your bags! Kevin Zak (no credits) invites you to enjoy this 80-minute Parent Trap parody stacked with nostalgia, camp (literally, they go camping), and some unexpected twists.

