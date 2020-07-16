Bucks County Playhouse Virtual Variety Show Returns Online With Rob McClure, Lorin Latarro, Elaine Hendrix and More

"Playhouse Live!," the 30-minute, Virtual Variety show produced by Bucks County Playhouse streams again this Sunday night, July 19 at 7 p.m. with an all-new program featuring a star-studded lineup.

Hosted by the Playhouse's trio of Tony-award winning producers (Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler), this week's installment will be co-hosted by television, stage and film actress, Elaine Hendrix (BCP's "Steel Magnolias").

Now in its third month, the Playhouse's Virtual Variety Show features performances and interviews with notable writers, directors, designers, and actors as well as acoustic performances from Playhouse artists and remembrances from Playhouse alumni.

Highlights of this week's show include an interview by Broadway choreographer and Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Lorin Latarro ("Waitress," "Mrs. Doubtfire") with Philadelphia-based actor and Broadway star Rob McClure (the lead in the Coronavirus-postponed "Mrs. Doubtfire"). Latarro and McClure cover a variety of topics, including what it was like to be ready to open a big new Broadway musical - until the pandemic changed their plans.

Special co-host Hendrix returns to the Playhouse family where she gave an acclaimed performance as Truvy in Marsha Mason's production of "Steel Magnolias" in 2016. Hendrix currently stars as Alexis Carrington (made famous in the original series by Joan Collins) on the "Dynasty" reboot on CW. She is also known for the TV series "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" opposite Denis Leary and for her breakout role as Meredith Blake in the remake of "The Parent Trap" with Lindsay Lohan.

The Sunday broadcast will also feature musical performances by Bucks County Playhouse favorite Maximillian Sangerman ("Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" and "Rocky Horror" at the Playhouse; "Smokey Joe's Café" Off-Broadway, "Footloose" at Kennedy Center) and Kevin Cahoon, another veteran of the Playhouse's "The Rocky Horror Show" and currently a star on Netflix's "Glow." Nicole Rosales, a recent graduate of North-Hunterdon-Voorhees High School and a participant in the 2020 Bucks County Playhouse Student Theater Festival, will also perform. Plus, viewers will get another look at some of Broadway actors' "special skills."

"Playhouse Live!" is line-produced by Jeremy Ehlinger and Michael Traupman and made possible with support from the Playhouse Annual Fund and Re-opening Campaign donors. The Playhouse is especially grateful to season support from Bank of America. Please check the website for upcoming dates and the Virtual show at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.

