Bryant Park Picnic Performances to Present An Evening with New York Chinese Cultural Center

Bryant Park Picnic Performances' season of free, live performances will continue on Friday, June 25 at 7pm with an evening of exciting multi-genre artistic programming courtesy of the New York Chinese Cultural Center. Founded in 1974, NYCCC, a nonprofit cultural and educational institution, is dedicated to deepening the understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture through the arts in the global and local communities.

NYCCC's Executive Director Ying Yen says, "New York Chinese Cultural Center is excited to be a part of the Bryant Park Picnic Performances along with other amazing performing groups. It's wonderful to see New York City's diverse arts community come together to share our love of the arts and bring moments of joy to the heart of Manhattan in Bryant Park."

Entry to this event is now open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis for all audience members who present either digital or physical proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or an immediately recent negative COVID-19 test, along with government issued photo ID. Advance ticket registration is no longer required. Please arrive at the park no earlier than 5:30pm when doors open.

In line with newly expanded city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will host approximately 2,000 vaccinated or negative-tested audience members live at each of their performances. Vaccinated audience members will be offered open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn with ample space to distance from others at their own discretion. Attendees may remove masks at their own discretion once within the fully vaccinated areas of the lawn. Vaccinated attendees may either bring their own picnic blanket or sit in the chairs provided by Bryant Park. Attendees presenting a negative COVID-19 test will be seated in a separate, socially-distanced section with masks required. Food and beverage is available for purchase from vendors in the park before taking a seat on the lawn. All event attendees are invited to bring food and drink.

For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the performance will be available nationwide via Bryant Park's website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for the on-site events will be provided by Amazon.

As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly changes in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

More information about the performance with NYCCC, Bryant Park's current on-site entry and safety protocols, and line listings for all Picnic Performances programming through September follows. For more information about Picnic Performances and to request artist interviews, photos of performers and the park, or to arrange for on-site photography or press passes, please contact John Seroff at GreenHouse Publicity by replying to this email.

Performance Details

Bryant Park honors one facet of the rich cultural tapestry of NYC's AAPI community with a program of traditional Chinese music, acrobatics, dance, and martial arts from New York Chinese Cultural Center.

Friday, June 25 at 7PM

New York Chinese Cultural Center

Presented and performed by professional performers and teaching artists of NYCCC, this program is designed to engage a wide range of audiences for a taste of authentic Chinese culture and art. Signature performances include Dance China NY, Chinese Yo-Yo from artist Graham Lo, Kung Fu master David Fung, a demonstration of an array of Chinese instruments incuding the Erhu, Guzheng, and Dizi, plus colorful costumed classical and folk dance from different regions in China.

Dance China NY is in residence at the New York Chinese Cultural Center, founded in 1974 in New York's Chinatown. Dance China NY's performers include internationally renowned artists from performance stages and academics throughout mainland China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company's repertoire transports audiences to a world of colorful myths, historical drama, and timeless beauty. Dance China NY has toured hundreds of cities across 23 states, bringing movements and rhythms of China to communities large and small.

ATTENDANCE REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL AUDIENCE MEMBERS:

1: A Government-Issued Photo ID

2: On-Site Proof of Full Vaccination or a Recent Negative COVID-19 Test

TWO SECTIONS FOR SEATING:

﻿1: Vaccinated

They highly encourage attendees to wear masks during the check-in process. Masks are not required once vaccinated attendees are seated.

Attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink from one of their many park vendors, or bring their own, for a picnic on the lawn.

Attendees can bring a blanket or use a park chair; no outside chairs allowed.

2: Tested

Masks are required until seated and properly socially distanced (six feet from other parties at all times).

Once seated and properly social distanced, tested attendees are welcome to enjoy food and drink.

Attendees will sit in park chairs; no outside blankets or chairs allowed.

More details, safety requirements, and information can be found at bryantpark.org/picnics.