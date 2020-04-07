Bruce Springstreen to Livestream Concert From His Home

Bruce Springsteen is set to appear on SiriusXM's E Street Radio to perform a livestream concert from his home, according to Rolling Stone.

"From His Home to Yours" will premiere on Wednesday, April 8th at 10 a.m. ET.

E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo shared on Twitter, "Bruce will be playing songs and sharing thoughts about the times we live in."

Springsteen was featured in a charity video advocating for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund alongside Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, and Whoopi Goldberg. "These are uncertain times," he said in the charity's video. "What is for certain is the pain, the fear and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends, and certainly all of those who are on the front lines of this pandemic."

Bruce Springsteen's historic sold-out series of performances of his one man show "Springsteen On Broadway" began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened October 12. The show was extended three times after its initial eight-week run, and will close on Broadway on December 15, 2018, bringing the total number of performances to 236.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar and a Tony, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5, 2017.

