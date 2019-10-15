Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Returns to The Park Plaza Restaurant

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) continues at - The Park Plaza Restaurant (220 Cadman Plaza West) - on Thursday, October 17th @ 8:30pm BHCN is a monthly stand-up show featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between. Their "Pumpkin Spice" show will feature co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Samantha "Pumpkin Spice" Bednarz Gabe "Pumpkin Spice" Dorado Chewy "Pumpkin Spice" May Dan "Pumpkin Spice" Wilbur

Performers subject to change. Admission is free but there is a one-item minimum. - "Serving the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, Park Plaza specializes in American diner fare and barbecue specialties."





