Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Comes to The Park Plaza Restaurant

The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) continues at - The Park Plaza Restaurant (220 Cadman Plaza West) - on Thursday, September 19th @ 8:30pm BHCN is a monthly stand-up show featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between.

Their "International Talk Like a Pirate Day (aargh!)" show will feature co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Damon "10101" Millard, Clint "radar" Nohr, Maryssa "madam" Smith and Anya "21212" Volz. Performers subject to change.

Admission is free but there is a one-item minimum.

"Serving the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, Park Plaza specializes in American diner fare and barbecue specialties."

Subway: Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com





