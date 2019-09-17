Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights Comes to The Park Plaza Restaurant
The Brooklyn Heights Comedy Nights! (BHCN) continues at - The Park Plaza Restaurant (220 Cadman Plaza West) - on Thursday, September 19th @ 8:30pm BHCN is a monthly stand-up show featuring local comedians, big-time headliners, foreign nationals and everything in between.
Their "International Talk Like a Pirate Day (aargh!)" show will feature co-hosts Shelly Colman (2014 Newcomer National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition), Alex Fosella ("Modern Day Philosophers" podcast) and performers: Damon "10101" Millard, Clint "radar" Nohr, Maryssa "madam" Smith and Anya "21212" Volz. Performers subject to change.
Admission is free but there is a one-item minimum.
"Serving the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood, Park Plaza specializes in American diner fare and barbecue specialties."
Subway: Take the # 2 or #3 subway to Clark Street. For BHCN info, call (347) 799-1701 or connect on Facebook @BrooklynHeightsComedyNights or e-mail: brooklynheightscomedy@gmail.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Broadway Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that Broadway stage manager, Arthur Gaffin, has passed away.... (read more)
Just In: Cast Announced for Les Miserables West End Return at Sondheim Theatre
Cameron Mackintosh announced today the new cast of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISERABLES at the newly restored Sondheim Theatre, when the theatre re-... (read more)
Check Out the Map For the BC/EFA Flea Market and Grand Auction
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids annual flea market and grand auction is just one week away! BC/EFA has released the map of tables for this year'... (read more)
Broadway Playwrights Sound Off On Cell Phone Use At The Theatre
Social media discourse surrounding the playwright of SLAVE PLAY, Jeremy O. Harris broke out on Twitter after he shared on social media that the produc... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)