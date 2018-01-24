'Broadwaysted' Welcomes SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Star Wesley Taylor

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is having the "Best Day Ever" with Wesley Taylor, one of the stars of SpongeBob SquarePants!

We're pouring out a few rounds of Hudson Manhattan Rye and sharing a lot of laughs as Wesley gushes about working with Tina Landau and how the role of Plankton was "Taylor-Made."

Wesley shares some "Stage Door Stories," we talk about his strange affinity for Pineapple Musicals, and then "What Have You Seen This Week" finds us raving about THE BAND'S VISIT and the revival of MISS SAIGON. Game Master Kimberly tests our memories with a 90s Cartoon Quiz and brings back an old favorite Lights of Broadway Show Cards Game, "Pick a Little, Talk a Little" before Kevin takes Wesley down the rabbit hole with his questions in "Kevin's Corner." We also decide the world needs a revival of FLOYD COLLINS starring Wesley and a Feinstein's/54 Below Show where Wesley appears as his SMASH character Bobby.

This episode also includes some teasers about exciting up-and-coming events! This weekend, Broadwaysted will be appearing at BroadwayCon where we'll be recording a Live Episode with the incredible Sierra Boggess and hosting a panel on Stage Door Stories with amazing #FriendsOfTheShow James Monroe Iglehart, Alexandra Silber, and Hayley Podschun. We also know you know how much we love Carol Channing, so don't miss out on Richard Skipper Celebrates Carol Channing's 97th Birthday on January 31st, 2018 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. For more info and to get tickets, check out http://www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre.

We're wild about Wesley, so listen in and enjoy and we'll see you at BroadwayCon!

Listen to the episode here:

About Wesley : Wesley Taylor is currently delighting audiences as Plankton in the smash-hit Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants. A Theatre World Award Winner and Outer Critics Circle nominee, Wesley Taylor made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 in the original cast of Rock of Ages. He then starred opposite Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth in Broadway's The Addams Family. He is the Co-creator/Writer/Star of "It Could Be Worse," which was acquired by Participant Media, enjoyed a cable TV premiere on Pivot, and now streams in entirety on Hulu. Taylor was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and raised in Orlando, Florida, graduating from the Visual Performing Arts Magnet at Dr. Phillips High School. He then moved to North Carolina and completed a BFA in Drama from the University at North Carolina School of the Arts. Television includes 26 episodes of "Smash" (NBC), "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Looking" (HBO), "The Tomorrow People" (CW), "One Life to Live" (ABC), and "The Tony Awards." Follow Wesley @westaytay (twitter) or @sirwestaytay (instagram).

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

