Broadwaysted Celebrates the Release of Michael Mott's 'Abandoned Heart' Album with Ushkowitz, Hall, Weiss, More

This week we're celebrating the release of Michael Mott's sophomore album "Abandoned Heart" with a special Live episode filled with laughter, jokes, and stellar performances from some incredible women!

The Broadwaysted Crew was honored and excited to MC an evening of "Michael Mott & Friends" Live at the Astor Room--with gin & tonic for Kimberly and tequila/ginger for Kevin and Bryan--and enjoy some epic performances of new songs from "Abandoned Heart".

The amazing Natalie Weiss kicks off the evening singing "Genuine (It's Real)" before sipping prosecco and playing a round of Plot Points with us. Jenna Ushkowitz slays the song "Minefield of Love" then grabs a vodka/soda and looks into the future with Game Master Kimberly's MASH-style game, "Gypsy ROBE."

Powerhouse vocalist Loren Allred sounds incredible on "Single City" before enjoying a whiskey/ginger and reading a MEAN GIRLS-insipred Lights of Broadway Show Card "Mad Lib" written by Kevin.

Then Crystal Monee Hall tears down the house with "The Wild Ones" and then cracks us all up while sipping a Titos martini and answering "Rapid Fire Questions." We have lots of laughs and lots of fun on this special Live episode, so make sure to listen in and then get a copy of Michael's new album, "Abandoned Heart"!

Listen to the episode here:

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

