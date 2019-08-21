Broadway's THE MUSIC MAN to Hold Open Call in LA

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

The upcoming revival of The Music Man is getting ready to bring 76 trombones and a slew of stars to the Broadway stage, but they're still in search of certain cast members. The company will be holding open auditions for the role of Tommy Djilas in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 29th. Sign in time is 10am-11am at the Hollywood Dance Center.

Auditioners are asked to come prepared to dance in form- fitting clothing, knee pads and jazz shoes. They should also bring sheet music for a short musical theater song as well as a picture and resume with contact information.

Learn more from the announcement below:

The Music Man is coming back to Broadway next fall, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will begin performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 and officially open on October 15, 2020 at a Shubert theatre to be announced.

