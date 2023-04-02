Broadway's Sandy Duncan and Husband Don Correa Join DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK For A Bonus Episode

Doris Dear has announced that this week's episode of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on Broadway on Demand will feature a special bonus round of questions with two Broadway and TV stars, Sandy Duncan and Don Correia.

Sandy Duncan is an Emmy Award-nominated actress and Broadway star known for her roles in "Peter Pan," "The Hogan Family," and "Roots." She has also appeared in numerous TV shows and films, making her a familiar face to audiences around the world. Don Correia, on the other hand, is a renowned Broadway singer and dancer who has performed in "A Chorus Line," "Singin' in the Rain" and "Follies," among other hit shows.

The episode, which will be available for streaming on Broadway on Demand this week, will see Sandy and Don joining Doris Dear in the Rumpus Room for a bonus round of questions. Fans can look forward to seeing these two legendary performers answering some fun and exciting questions, as well as sharing some personal anecdotes and stories about their experiences in the entertainment industry.

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" is an award-winning, popular talk show on BroadwayonDemand, hosted by Doris Dear, a celebrated drag performer, singer, and comedian. The show features interviews with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, as well as lively discussions about pop culture, current events, and LGBTQ+ issues.

Fans of Broadway, TV, and film will not want to miss this special episode of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" with Sandy Duncan and Don Correia. Be sure to tune in to Broadway on Demand this week to catch all the fun and excitement of this bonus round of questions with two of the most beloved performers in show business.

Doris Dear has won 2 Telly Awards and a worldwide Communicator Award for hosting "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on BroadwayonDemand. Ray DeForest is executive producer and 'plays' the host of the show, Doris Dear. Mr. DeForest writes and executive produces the series. Co-produced by Leslie Mayer and Judith Manocherian and associate produced by Alex Pearlman.

