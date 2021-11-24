Broadway's Original 'Annie' Andrea McArdle Departs ANNIE LIVE!

Broadway's original Annie, Andrea McArdle, is stepping away from NBC's upcoming production of ANNIE LIVE! due to a family matter.

McArdle was originally scheduled to appear as part of the show in the role of Eleanor Roosevelt.

The star revealed her departure in a statement, writing, "I am saddened to announce I will not be participating in "ANNIE LIVE!" My father is currently in the hospital, and I need to put all of my energy into his health and well-being. I wish everyone involved with the production great success. Break a leg everyone."

Bob Greenblatt, Executive Producer of ANNIE LIVE! says of the star's exit, "We love Andrea McArdle and our entire company is sending best wishes to her and her father. Our Annie, Celina Smith, is thrilled to have met her and she's excited about following in her incredible footsteps."

Scheduled to air on December 2 on NBC at 8 PM ET/PT, the cast of the live musical features Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Alan Toy as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and Celina Smith in the title role.

"Annie Live!" will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties. Choreography will be led by Sergio Trujillo. Jason Sherwood will oversee production design. Stephen Oremus will orchestrate the music direction. Emilio Sosa will lead costume design. The live event is being produced by Chloe Productions.

"Annie" is one of the most beloved and biggest hits in Broadway history and the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" that debuted in 1924, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1977 and initially ran for over four years.