Broadway's M. BUTTERFLY Adds Special Preview with Prime Seats for Students

Broadway audiences have another opportunity to see this fall's most anticipated production! David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M BUTTERFLY, directed by Julie Taymor and starring Clive Owen, has added an additional performance on Saturday, October 14 at 2pm.

For this special performance only, M BUTTERFLY has set aside 100 prime front orchestra seats to be available for students for only $25. These student tickets are available in person only at the Cort Theatre Box Office on the day of the performance. One ticket per valid student ID. The Cort Theatre box office (138 West 48th street) will open at 10am on October 7. All other tickets for this added performance are available at www.MButterflyBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com.

Joining Clive Owen are Jin Ha, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Enid Graham, Clea Alsip, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Scott Weber, Emmanuel Brown, Thomas Michael Hammond, Jake Manabat, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson, and Erica Wong.

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

For the Tony Award-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang will introduce new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere.

M. BUTTERFLY will feature original music by Academy Award winner Elliot Goldenthal, choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Will Pickens, wig and hair design by Dave Bova, makeup design by Judy Chin, and casting by Telsey + Company/Will Cantler, CSA & Adam Caldwell, CSA.

M. BUTTERFLY is produced by Nelle Nugent, Steve Traxler, Kenneth Teaton, Benjamin Feldman, Doug Morris, In Fine Company, Jim Kierstead, Hunter Arnold, Spencer Ross, JAM Theatricals, and in association with Alix L. Ritchie, Kades-Reese, Storyboard Entertainment, and Jeffrey Sosnick.

Clive Owen is appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

